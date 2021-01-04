Sampdoria vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sampdoria welcome in-form Inter Milan to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Wednesday.

Inter are on an eight-game winning streak in the league, putting pressure on leaders AC Milan who are one point ahead of the Nerazzurri.

Sampdoria have just five wins to their name this campaign and have lost two in a row heading into this fixture.

⚽️ | ARBITRO



Verso #SampdoriaInter: Valeri dirigerà il match di mercoledì 👇https://t.co/R7eZoufy2R — Inter (@Inter) January 4, 2021

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 139 times across all competitions. As expected, the Nerazzurri have been the dominant side in the fixture and have recorded 74 wins against the hosts.

I Blucerchiati have only been able to get the better of the Milan giants 23 times, with their last win coming in 2017. The last nine meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with seven wins for Inter and two for Samp.

Advertisement

Sampdoria form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Inter Milan form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Team News

Sampdoria

The hosts have some injury concerns for this home game, with Manolo Gabbiadini and Alex Ferrari ruled out. Albin Ekdal will miss the game after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Roma.

The duo of Keita Balde and Bartosz Bereszyński are back in contention to start the game.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini, Alex Ferrari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Albin Ekdal

Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez can make an appearance from the bench against Sampdoria.

Antonio Conte will be missing Andrea Pinamonti, who is struggling with a knee problem. Alexis Sanchez and Matias Vecino have resumed full training and are in contention to at least make appearances as substitutes.

2020 👥🖤💙 2021



Some things never change 🤗 pic.twitter.com/57FghWFkpK — Inter (@Inter_en) January 3, 2021

Advertisement

Injured: Andrea Pinamonti

Doubtful: Matias Vecino

Suspended: None

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Maya Yoshida, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Valerio Verre, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard; Gaston Ramirez, Fabio Quagliarella

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozović; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Sampdoria vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan are one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are in excellent form and possess the ability to single-handedly change the outcome of a game.

Sampdoria have been highly inconsistent this season and have conceded more goals than they have scored. They are expected to struggle against Inter, who have scored 40 goals in just 15 games this term.

We predict that another huge win is on the cards for Inter Milan, keeping the pressure on rivals AC Milan at the top of the table.

Prediction: Sampdoria 1-3 Inter Milan.