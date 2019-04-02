'Juventus can beat Ajax without Cristiano Ronaldo', says Andrea Pirlo

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former AC Milan and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo lamented Cristiano Ronaldo's injury ahead of the Old Lady's Champions League clash against Ajax, adding that he is not sure if the Portuguese ace will make it for the fixture.

Despite the costly injury, the Bianconeri legend expressed his confidence in his former side's ability to defeat the Dutch giants.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo, who is responsible for taking Juventus to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, came back to Italy with an injury that he picked up on international duty.

While the 34-year-old has expressed faith in his body's recovery time, Juventus boss yesterday stated that his return for the fixture would be difficult. He said, "Ronaldo is working and we hope to have him for Ajax, but it will be difficult. We hope he can [play], he is working every day."

"Today's [Monday] examination is much better, the leg is better. There are nine days left until Ajax and we have time to evaluate. We must be careful and evaluate."

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Calciomercato), Pirlo said, "I don't know if Ronaldo will recover. For sure, Juve can beat Ajax also without the help of Cristiano."

The former Juventus star had previously stated that Ronaldo and Co would "physically destroy" Ajax. "Ajax beat Real Madrid but Real were as unorganized as ever and that's rare. It won't happen with Juve. Juventus can win the Champions League provided that they won't repeat what they did in Madrid", Pirlo said.

What's next?

Juventus currently sit at the summit of the Serie A and their focus appears to be on the Champions League title as they chase a treble this season.

The first leg of the quarter-final clash between Ajax and Juventus will take place on April 10.

