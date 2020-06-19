Juventus home kit for 2020-21 season leaked online

Juventus' kits for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign leaked across the internet.

Juventus sensation Cristiano Ronaldo slammed after defeat against Napoli in Coppa Italia Cup final.

Juventus away kit for the 2020/21 season leaked across the internet

The Italian giants Juventus have been recently using blue as the colour scheme for their away kit and what we can gather from the leaks on social media, the Bianconeri are all set to continue with the blue on their away kits for the next season as well.

According to a recent article on Footy Headlines, the new Juventus away kit for 2020/21 has been leaked on social media. PES Kit designer BromleyKits have already posted a design based on the leaked drawings of La Magliga Bianconera.

👀 Leak Evolution: Adidas Juventus 20-21 Home Kit: https://t.co/sHzM9PbuXk — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 17, 2020

The away kit for 2020/21 season is a great addition to the growing list of iconic Adidas Juventus club kits. The jersey is soothing to the eye and looks far different from the home and third kits that have a certain wild look to them.

PES kit designer BromleyKits designed how Juventus's away kit for 2020/21 will look like.

Adidas have used royal blue and silver color combination for the Juventus away kit. The jersey has a simple yet attractive design, with royal blue as its base color. The club crest and Adidas' brand logo has been imprinted on the jersey using a lighter shade of silver.

Adidas have implemented the brushstroke paint design on the cuffs at the bottom of the sleeves, giving the sleeves a designer look. While usually the three iconic Adidas stripes are located under the arms running the full length of the jersey, the Juventus away kit has a very unique take to that. The sportswear brand have imprinted their iconic three stripes at the top of the jerseys' shoulder blades, giving the kit a unique look.

Juventus' leaked kits for the upcoming 2020/21 season

The away kit has a plain look when compared to its other two counterparts. While the home kit has a similar look to its predecessor's, it's the third kit that has a rather unique look to it. Adidas have followed a black and orange hue camouflage color code, giving the jersey its distinct look.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed by fans after Juventus' Coppa Italia defeat

Fans disappointed with Cristiano Ronaldo after Napoli beat Juventus in the Coppa Italia Cup finals.

Juventus will hope to get back on tracks, after a disappointing restart to the seson. The Italian champions lost against Napoli in the finals of the Coppa Italia Cup and faced a lot of criticism from all around. Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was slammed by fans who were disappointed after the Portuguese did not take take part in the penalty shootout against Napoli.

Juventus' manager Maurizio Sarri, also spoke to the press after the game, where he said that the star was lacking sharpness.

Juventus are a mess right now 🤦‍♂️



Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling with Sarriball 😕



✍️ @Mark_Doyle11 — Goal News (@GoalNews) June 18, 2020

“He’s in the same shape as the others, like Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, he is lacking the sharpness to do what works best for him, I didn’t say much to the players after the game. I was angry and disappointed just like them, so at these moments it’s best to stay silent.”

It will be interesting to see if Juventus can bounce back from the defeat and focus on their remaining Serie A fixtures and their Round of Sixteen game against Lyon, in which they lost the 1st leg 1-0.