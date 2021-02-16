Juventus and Inter icon set to make Cricket debut; compares himself to Chris Gayle

Former Juventus and Inter striker Christian Vieri is set to come out of retirement soon to make his debut in cricket. The Italian football icon is 47 years old and had retired from professional football back in 2009.

The former Inter Milan striker was one of Serie A's best strikers and has played for the big three – Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan. The Italian also plied his trade outside of Italy with spells at Atletico Madrid and AS Monaco.

He played at World Cups in football 🇮🇹



😲 Now Christian Vieri wants to represent Italy's cricket team and has compared his style to Chris Gayle, saying: 'I would’ve been the best batsman in the world'



👉 https://t.co/5TQHWx89dt pic.twitter.com/S68iBPM3Bt — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 13, 2021

At the age of 47, Christian Vieri has decided that he is done with retirement and is taking up a new sport. The former Juventus striker has revealed to Stats Perform News that he will be starting in March or April and has already spoken to the Cricket Association. He said:

"Two months ago before the second coronavirus wave, I spoke to someone from the cricket association. I'm going to start playing in March, April. It's a small thing in Italy. In Milan there is a cricket team. I spoke with the Italian cricket captain. They said, 'Listen, when you want to play with us, just come'. I said, 'Listen, one thing is playing with a tennis ball when you're 14, one thing is playing with professionals. I want to come three or four days, train with you guys and see how it is'."

Former Juventus striker Christian Vieri compares his cricket style to Chris Gayle

Christian Vieri has stunningly compared him to 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle. The Italian added that he is not a Test match player and loves to hit big shots. He said:

"I think [I play like] Chris Gayle from West Indies. I'm a left-hander. When I used to play - I'm not a Test match guy - I wanted to smash the ball outside the stadium. I think I would've been good. I watch all the West Indies' games - Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Joel Garner, all those guys. I would watch Australia, but in those days the Windies were too strong for everyone. I think I would've been the best batsman in the world if I played Cricket. I was an all-rounder. I was really good."

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes the former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan striker, Christian Vieri, the very best in his new innings.

Italian football great Christian Vieri reckons he could've been the best batsman in the world if he played cricket

