Juventus keen on signing €20 million rated PSG outcast in January: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of out-of-favor PSG star Julian Draxler in the January transfer window. Draxler has struggled to find his footing at the Parc des Princes ever since joining the club in 2017.

The German's job was made tougher after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino. The former Spurs boss has reportedly green-lit his transfer and is looking to bring a couple of players of his own choice to PSG.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in dire need of reinforcements, especially in the middle of the park and could do with a player of Draxler’s quality. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has always been a vocal admirer of Draxler and will not hesitate to snap him up for the right price. Draxler was close to joining Juventus from Wolfsburg in 2016 but was ultimately lured away by PSG’s bling.

As per Don Balon (Via Calciomercato), PSG are currently looking to offload a couple of players, and Draxler is one of those names on the list. PSG want close to €20 million for the German midfielder and Juventus are willing to match their valuation.

BI_1897 @BI_1897 On this day in 2008, Juventus defeated Milan 4-2 with Amauri getting a brace!!

De Ceglie➡️Amauri⚽ On this day in 2008, Juventus defeated Milan 4-2 with Amauri getting a brace!!De Ceglie➡️Amauri⚽ https://t.co/ZCWf9lCgp2

Draxler might be able to justify his transfer fee under a new manager, and that is exactly what Juventus will be banking on. Bringing the 28-year-old to the Allianz Arena would freshen up Juventus team and hopefully help them secure a top-four finish in Serie A.

Between 2016 and 2021, Draxler has featured in 188 games for PSG. The German has registered 26 goals and 41 assists for the Parisians so far.

PSG and Juventus in talks for Mauro Icardi switch

During his time with Inter Milan, Mauro Icardi established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in Europe. The move to PSG was supposed to elevate his game to an even higher level but things haven’t gone according to plan for the Argentine forward.

Pedro Almeida @pedrogva6 #PSG 💥 Mauro #Icardi is very close to sign with Juventus in January. The Italian club made an offer to PSG for 6-months loan with option to buy. 🇦🇷 #Juve 💥 Mauro #Icardi is very close to sign with Juventus in January. The Italian club made an offer to PSG for 6-months loan with option to buy. 🇦🇷 #Juve #PSG https://t.co/v1mQDtmljp

Also Read Article Continues below

Icardi and PSG are reportedly prepared to call it quits and Juventus have emerged as a likely suitor for the player. Juventus are well aware of Icardi’s qualities having seen him in action in Serie A and would benefit from his sharpness up top. The Bianconeri have supposedly made an offer to PSG, expressing their desire to sign Icardi on a six-month loan with an option to buy.

Edited by Diptanil Roy