Juventus News: Aaron Ramsey explains why he joined Maurizio Sarri's Juventus

Juventus unveiled Aaron Ramsey on Monday

What's the story?

Speaking to the press conference following the presentation ceremony of Aaron Ramsey at the Juventus Stadium on Monday, the former hero of Arsenal FC revealed that it was his dream to join the Italian side.

In case you didn't know...

Despite winning their consecutive 8th Serie A title last term, Juventus sacked Massimiliano Allegri and hired former Napoli and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Aaron Ramsey, who made 262 Premier League appearances for the Gunners and scored 40 goals in the English top flight, reportedly signed a four-year pre-contract agreement with Juventus in February 2019 after failing to renew his contract with the Londoners.

The heart of the matter

In the interview following the unveiling ceremony, the Wales midfielder expressed how he rejected offers from a number of clubs to make sure that he would be wearing the prestigious Black and White shirt next season.

“I want to tell you that I am very happy to be here at Juventus.

"I'm working hard to be with the rest of the group as soon as possible.

“Why did I choose Juventus? When I heard they were interested in me, I thought it would be a dream, as well as a great challenge.

“There were other clubs interested but this is the right club for me and I'm very proud to be at Juventus.

“I'm happy to be here at Juventus, one of the greatest clubs in the world.”

Thereafter, he started to heap praise on Maurizio Sarri, who, with Chelsea, won the title of UEFA Europa League 2018-19 beating Ramsey's Arsenal with a 4-1 scoreline.

“He definitely has his own philosophy, and from what I saw last season, he had a great season, getting to two cup finals and winning one, while finishing fourth [in the Premier League]."

What's next?

With the additions of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, Juventus have suddenly emerged as one of the favourites to win next season's UEFA Champions League title.

Meanwhile, Juventus will play their first pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled for 21st July.