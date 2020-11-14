Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo decides future, Bianconeri to battle Barcelona for Memphis Depay, and more — 14th November 2020

Juventus have endured an interesting start to the Andrea Pirlo era. While the Bianconeri have shown flashes of brilliance and made a few key signings, they continue to depend on talismanic attacker Cristiano Ronaldo for goals.

Speculation surrounding the 35-year-old's future has dominated the back pages in recent weeks, with the Portuguese hitman reportedly considering a transfer at the end of the season. On that note, here are the latest stories concerning Juventus, including a massive update on Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term future.

Cristiano Ronaldo decides against Manchester United return

Juventus have never received any signal from Cristiano Ronaldo about him wanting to leave the club. He has a special feeling with the club's management and the project. [@romeoagresti] pic.twitter.com/k0sKxL6zjA — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 13, 2020

According to Spanish publication AS, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Juventus to rejoin former club Manchester United. The Red Devils reportedly tabled an offer for the Portuguese star with the hope of bringing him back to the Theatre of Dreams, but the move is unlikely to happen as things stand.

🚨 Manchester United have already made a formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, through Jorge Mendes. Juventus are willing to sell Ronaldo if they do not win the Champions League this season, to help decrease their wage bill as per Record via (@Sport_Witness and @utdreport) pic.twitter.com/0Jay6SA739 — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) November 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus contract runs out in the summer of 2022, and the 35-year-old is expected to stay put in Turin at least for the time being. Manchester United's interest is well documented, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as one of the interested parties.

Juventus could capitalize on Barcelona's Memphis Depay situation

Juventus are reportedly looking to snatch Memphis Depay from under Barcelona's nose, as per Spanish publication Sport. The Dutchman was Ronald Koeman's top target last summer, but a move failed to come to fruition as Barcelona's finances were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Depay is likely to seal a move to the Camp Nou, but it has been reported that Juventus are also interested in securing his signature, with the club sending scouts to watch the attacker on international duty.

Emerson expresses unhappiness due to lack of game time at Chelsea

Juventus target Emerson Palmieri has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea after the arrival of England international Ben Chilwell. The Italian also has to compete with Marcos Alonso for a spot and is seemingly out of Frank Lampard's plans as things stand.

Speaking to the media, Emerson admitted that he might look to leave the club in January or at the end of the season.

“Unfortunately I’m not playing at Chelsea, but I’m calm, I think things can improve in London or in another place. There was some interest in me but not concrete things. I’d like to return to play in Italy but I can’t say if it will happen in January or in five years"

Juventus have been credit with an interest and it remains to be seen if they make a move for him, with the full-back looking to return to Italy by his own admission.

