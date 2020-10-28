Juventus News Roundup: Juve join race for 18-year-old Serie A star, Cristiano Ronaldo out of game against Barcelona and more: 28 October 2020

Juventus are all set for an exciting encounter against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League tonight. It's been a tough few weeks for the Bianconeri and the club is already preparing for more transfer window business. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 28 October 2020.

Napoli star says ruling over unplayed game is unfair

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has spoken out on the unplayed game between Napoli and Juventus. Napoli were advised by local health authorities to not travel to Turin to play Juventus. However, they were penalized a point while Juventus were awarded three points and three goals.

Napoli were penalized because they ignored the Serie A protocol. Juventus showed up and even announced their starting XI via social media. However, the match did not take place.

Talking to TLN (via Football Italia), Osimhen said,

“I don’t know, but there’s the COVID situation. That’s why we couldn’t travel. We were charged for the match, then we were blocked by the COVID rules. It’s a bit unfair, the decision they made later.”

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled of Barcelona game

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was tested positive for the coronavirus during the international break, will continue to be sidelined for Juventus and won't play a part in their game against Barcelona tonight. Ronaldo was unable to test negative yesterday.

The Portuguese would have had to test negative for Covid-19 yesterday and then undergo a physical according to the UEFA protocol to have been cleared to compete in tonight's match.

Juventus eyeing Genoa star

Nicolo Rovella (left) in action for Genoa

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella. Rovella has been impressive in the top-flight so far and the 18-year-old has garnered attention from some big clubs including Inter Milan and Juventus.

Juventus are now geared towards signing youngsters in a bid to revamp their ageing squad. Rovella has already made two Serie A appearances, both starts, for Genoa. He turned in impressive performances on both occasions and shows a lot of potential.

Rovella is also into the final months of his contract with Genoa and as such, Juventus stand a chance of signing him in the winter transfer window for a decent amount. Juventus are reportedly planning on signing him in January and then letting him stay at Genoa for the rest of the season.

However, they will face competition from Inter Milan who are also keeping a close eye on the 18-year-old midfielder.