×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus offered Pep Guardiola £20m-a-year deal, Serie A champions interested in Barcelona full-back and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
1.52K   //    13 Jun 2019, 09:47 IST

Ronaldo's presence has severely affected Dybala's form
Ronaldo's presence has severely affected Dybala's form

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 13th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Juventus Transfer News and Rumours: June 11, 2019

#5 Juventus enter race for Barcelona right-back

Semedo could be on his way to Serie A
Semedo could be on his way to Serie A

We start today's segment with news regarding Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo. The Portuguese has been in and out of the Barcelona team and has failed to cement his place in the starting XI. There have been reports of him being unsettled at the Camp Nou and as such, Semedo has attracted the attention of quite a few European heavyweights this summer. One such interested club are Juventus, who are monitoring the player as a possible replacement for Joao Cancelo, who could be on his way to Manchester City.

It was previously reported that Atletico Madrid were the front runners for the signature of Semedo. Diego Simeone had apparently identified the Portuguese as the perfect replacement for the departing Juanfran. However, according to the latest news in Italy, Juventus have entered the race and will battle it out with Atletico for Semedo's signature.

The Serie A champions have shortlisted three right-backs apart from Semedo to choose from - Danilo of Manchester City, Kieran Trippier of Tottenham and Napoli's Hysaj. However, the Portuguese remains their preferred choice.

Semedo has a release clause of €100 million, but it is assumed that Barcelona will let him go if they receive a bid around €50 million. The Portuguese remains in Ernesto Valverde's plans but has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave this summer. Italian news outlet Tuttosport reveals that the player's agent Jorge Mendes is already in negotiations with Juventus for a potential move.

The Portuguese made 44 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season and scored one goal. He averaged 41 passes per game in the league, with a 91.2% pass completion. If he does move to Juventus, he will be an able replacement for Cancelo and could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for the Serie A champions.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Nelson Semedo Pep Guardiola Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus interested in Barcelona defender, Paul Pogba willing to return to Juve and more Serie A news: 5 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to go for Mohamed Salah swap deal, €75 million Juventus target close to Barcelona deal and more Serie A news: 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola 'agrees' to join Juventus on a 4-year deal, Juve interested in Barcelona £134 mn midfielder target and more Serie A news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Allegri could reunite at top European club, Barcelona and Juventus top target rejects Premier League move and more Serie A news: 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona prepared to pay €100m for Juventus-linked starlet, Real Madrid ready to sell Juve target and more Serie A news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo pushes Juventus to sign Barcelona star for a world-record fee, PSG prepares massive €90 million bid for Juventus target and more Serie A transfer news: 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus table €80m bid for Barcelona star on Cristiano Ronaldo's request, Italian champions offer Pjanic for top Manchester United target and more Serie A news: 24 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wants to join Juventus, PSG willing to pay Massimiliano Allegri €15m per season and more Serie A news: 10 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us