Juventus offered Pep Guardiola £20m-a-year deal, Serie A champions interested in Barcelona full-back and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019

Ronaldo's presence has severely affected Dybala's form

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 13th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Juventus enter race for Barcelona right-back

Semedo could be on his way to Serie A

We start today's segment with news regarding Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo. The Portuguese has been in and out of the Barcelona team and has failed to cement his place in the starting XI. There have been reports of him being unsettled at the Camp Nou and as such, Semedo has attracted the attention of quite a few European heavyweights this summer. One such interested club are Juventus, who are monitoring the player as a possible replacement for Joao Cancelo, who could be on his way to Manchester City.

It was previously reported that Atletico Madrid were the front runners for the signature of Semedo. Diego Simeone had apparently identified the Portuguese as the perfect replacement for the departing Juanfran. However, according to the latest news in Italy, Juventus have entered the race and will battle it out with Atletico for Semedo's signature.

The Serie A champions have shortlisted three right-backs apart from Semedo to choose from - Danilo of Manchester City, Kieran Trippier of Tottenham and Napoli's Hysaj. However, the Portuguese remains their preferred choice.

Semedo has a release clause of €100 million, but it is assumed that Barcelona will let him go if they receive a bid around €50 million. The Portuguese remains in Ernesto Valverde's plans but has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave this summer. Italian news outlet Tuttosport reveals that the player's agent Jorge Mendes is already in negotiations with Juventus for a potential move.

The Portuguese made 44 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season and scored one goal. He averaged 41 passes per game in the league, with a 91.2% pass completion. If he does move to Juventus, he will be an able replacement for Cancelo and could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for the Serie A champions.

