×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
1.33K   //    12 Jun 2019, 09:55 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked Ramos to join Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked Ramos to join Juventus

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 12th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Juventus Transfer News and Rumours: June 10, 2019

#5 Two Chelsea players could join Sarri at Juventus

Higuain could be heading back to Juventus this summer
Higuain could be heading back to Juventus this summer

The latest reports from Italy reveal that Chelsea are preparing for life without Maurizio Sarri, but might have to make do with the departure of two more players in the footsteps of their manager. The Chelsea boss has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and is currently the front runner to take charge of Juventus..

Massimiliano Allegri has vacated his position after ending the season with another Serie A title. Speculations were ripe regarding the identity of the next manager, with a host of names, including Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino linked with the Juventus job. However, we mentioned yesterday that Sarri is set to be revealed as the final choice of the Serie A champions within this week. And it seems that at least two of his current players at Chelsea will follow him to Turin.

The Blues are currently discussing the futures of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain and Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri, both of whom are favourites of Sarri. Emerson was an ever-present figure in the Europa League as Chelsea were crowned champions, but he failed to seal a regular place in the domestic games. In fact, the left-back was set for an exit in January itself before the intervention of Sarri saw him stay put at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, on the other hand, joined Chelsea on a loan deal in January. The Blues do have the option of extending his loan, or signing him permanently for £31.3 million. However, Sarri is the man credited for turning Higuain's career around during his time at Napoli, and the player will most definitely be tempted to return to Turin to reunite with his old boss.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt Maurizio Sarri Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus, Fans hopeful of Guardiola's appointment and more Juventus Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos prefers Serie A duo over Matthijs de Ligt at Real Madrid, Manchester United closing in on signing two Juventus stars and more Serie A news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Barcelona top target to join Juventus, Inter ready to splash €120 million on Real Madrid target and more Serie A news: 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo offered higher salary than Lionel Messi to join top club, Juventus to offer 3 players of Manchester United's choice for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to table club-record fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola says yes to Juventus but on one condition and more, 11 May 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt gives a strong hint to join Juventus, Lazio midfielder revealed he wants Real Madrid to sign him and more Serie A news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer tempting deal to Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to sign 6 players and more Serie A news: 8 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us