Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.33K // 12 Jun 2019, 09:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked Ramos to join Juventus

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 12th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Juventus Transfer News and Rumours: June 10, 2019

#5 Two Chelsea players could join Sarri at Juventus

Higuain could be heading back to Juventus this summer

The latest reports from Italy reveal that Chelsea are preparing for life without Maurizio Sarri, but might have to make do with the departure of two more players in the footsteps of their manager. The Chelsea boss has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and is currently the front runner to take charge of Juventus..

Massimiliano Allegri has vacated his position after ending the season with another Serie A title. Speculations were ripe regarding the identity of the next manager, with a host of names, including Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino linked with the Juventus job. However, we mentioned yesterday that Sarri is set to be revealed as the final choice of the Serie A champions within this week. And it seems that at least two of his current players at Chelsea will follow him to Turin.

The Blues are currently discussing the futures of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain and Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri, both of whom are favourites of Sarri. Emerson was an ever-present figure in the Europa League as Chelsea were crowned champions, but he failed to seal a regular place in the domestic games. In fact, the left-back was set for an exit in January itself before the intervention of Sarri saw him stay put at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, on the other hand, joined Chelsea on a loan deal in January. The Blues do have the option of extending his loan, or signing him permanently for £31.3 million. However, Sarri is the man credited for turning Higuain's career around during his time at Napoli, and the player will most definitely be tempted to return to Turin to reunite with his old boss.

1 / 5 NEXT