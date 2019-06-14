×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
222   //    14 Jun 2019, 08:09 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 13th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Juventus Transfer News and Rumours: June 12, 2019

#5 Juventus turn their attention to Brazilian Centerback


Juventus want Marquinhos to make the move to Turin this summer
Juventus want Marquinhos to make the move to Turin this summer

Juventus have been long linked to a move for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, but latest reports reveal that PSG are the front runners for the signature of the Ajax skipper.

It seems now that the Serie A champions are destined to lose out on De Ligt, but the recent developments could actually work in their advantage.

De Ligt's arrival at PSG could cause a few other stars to be unsettled and it appears that Juventus are ready to take advantage of the situation.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A Champions have set their sights on PSG defender Marquinhos and will be attempting to bring the Brazilian to Turin this summer.

Juventus are said to be disappointed at the prospect of losing out on de Ligt, but the improved chances of getting the services of Marquinhos has lightened the mood at Turin. The Italian giants are of the belief that the arrival of de Ligt at PSG could make Marquinhos an achievable target.

The Brazilian has enjoyed another stellar campaign at Paris and has been rock solid at the back for PSG. He even scored 4 goals and picked up 1 assist from 44 games in all competitions.

Advertisement

Marquinhos is a menace at set pieces, but his best qualities are on display at the back. The Brazilian has averaged 2.2 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the league.

He is also quite comfortable with the ball at his feet, and has averaged 75 passes per game in the league, with a 92% passing completion. He has averaged 4.1 accurate long balls per game, which shows that he is quite adept at initiating attacks from deep.

If Juventus do manage to convince Marquinhos to join them this summer, the fans and the management should be pretty pleased.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Nelson Semedo Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus offered Pep Guardiola £20m-a-year deal, Serie A champions interested in Barcelona full-back and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus interested in Barcelona defender, Paul Pogba willing to return to Juve and more Serie A news: 5 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo demands 3 Barcelona stars at Juventus, Juve offer Dybala and Douglas Costa for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 16 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo offered higher salary than Lionel Messi to join top club, Juventus to offer 3 players of Manchester United's choice for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Barcelona top target to join Juventus, Inter ready to splash €120 million on Real Madrid target and more Serie A news: 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to go for Mohamed Salah swap deal, €75 million Juventus target close to Barcelona deal and more Serie A news: 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star claims he is leaving to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United offer €50 million plus Matteo Darmian for Juventus star and more Serie A transfer news: 12 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us