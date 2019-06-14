Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 13th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Juventus turn their attention to Brazilian Centerback

Juventus want Marquinhos to make the move to Turin this summer

Juventus have been long linked to a move for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, but latest reports reveal that PSG are the front runners for the signature of the Ajax skipper.

It seems now that the Serie A champions are destined to lose out on De Ligt, but the recent developments could actually work in their advantage.

De Ligt's arrival at PSG could cause a few other stars to be unsettled and it appears that Juventus are ready to take advantage of the situation.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A Champions have set their sights on PSG defender Marquinhos and will be attempting to bring the Brazilian to Turin this summer.

Juventus are said to be disappointed at the prospect of losing out on de Ligt, but the improved chances of getting the services of Marquinhos has lightened the mood at Turin. The Italian giants are of the belief that the arrival of de Ligt at PSG could make Marquinhos an achievable target.

The Brazilian has enjoyed another stellar campaign at Paris and has been rock solid at the back for PSG. He even scored 4 goals and picked up 1 assist from 44 games in all competitions.

Marquinhos is a menace at set pieces, but his best qualities are on display at the back. The Brazilian has averaged 2.2 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the league.

He is also quite comfortable with the ball at his feet, and has averaged 75 passes per game in the league, with a 92% passing completion. He has averaged 4.1 accurate long balls per game, which shows that he is quite adept at initiating attacks from deep.

If Juventus do manage to convince Marquinhos to join them this summer, the fans and the management should be pretty pleased.

