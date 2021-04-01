Juventus preparing to replace Paulo Dybala with Argentinean striker: Reports

Juventus have reportedly begun planning for a future without Paulo Dybala and want to replace the Argentinean with his countryman.

According to JuveFC, the Bianconeri are preparing to offload Paulo Dybala and replace him with Manchester City legendary striker Sergio Aguero. Juventus are planning the move to help save money, thanks to a “Growth Decree” applicable to Serie A.

The decree offers clubs in Serie A the opportunity to save money while signing foreign footballers and coaches who have not resided in Italy in the last five years. It offers a 50% tax discount on the gross salaries of such footballers and coaches. Juventus are hoping to take advantage of this rule as they attempt to replace a 27-year-old with a 32-year-old and it could turn out to be one of the most important decisions of their summer.

Dybala joined the Old Lady from Parma in 2015 and has appeared 244 times for the club, scoring 98 goals. He remains a crucial part of the Bianconeri squad, yet with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, talks of an extension have hit a standstill.

Juventus remain eager to tie him down to a new deal and are offering him a net yearly salary of €10m. That would cost the club a total of €20m including taxes, but the player is apparently holding out for higher pay.

That has forced the Bianconeri to reconsider their stance and they are planning a swoop for Aguero instead. The Manchester City striker recently revealed that he would leave the club in the summer as a free agent. And Juventus, who have a stellar record of signing players for free, are ready to bring the Argentinean to Turin to replace La Joya. Interestingly, if the club could strike a deal with Aguero for an annual net salary of €10m, it would cost them a total of €15m, because of the Growth Decree.

Aguero could be a fantastic signing for Juventus

Paulo Dybala

Aguero joined Manchester City in the summer of 2011 and went on to transform the club’s fortunes in the space of a decade. Despite his age and recent injury troubles, the Argentinean could be a fantastic addition to the Juventus squad, as they have been missing a striker of his caliber in recent times.

It would also give the Bianconeri control over Dybala’s future. If La Joya decides to leave, the amount raised from his sale could help Juventus pursue other targets in the summer.