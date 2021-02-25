Juventus ready to reignite interest in Houssem Aouar

Juventus narrowly missed out on signing Houssem Aouar last summer, but the Serie A giants are ready to rekindle their interest in the Lyon midfielder.

According to JuveFC, the Bianconeri remain interested in the Frenchman and could attempt to lure him to Turin in the summer. Juventus were willing to part with two players in a bid to secure Aouar earlier, but a move failed to see the light of the day.

The Frenchman joined Lyon as an 11-year-old in 2009, and progressed steadily through the ranks, signing a professional contract in 2016. Aouar broke into the first team in 2017 and has not looked back since. He was flawless against Juventus in the Champions League in the 2019/20 season, ending the Bianconeri’s run in the competition.

The Serie A side were so impressed by the Frenchman that they attempted to woo him away from Lyon before the start of this season. Juventus were so eager to get their man that they offered a player-plus-cash deal involving two footballers - Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi. However, Lyon held firm and the Bianconeri moved their sights to Federico Chiesa. Even though the Italian has impressed since arriving at Turin, it is believed that the Serie A giants still retain their interest in Aouar.

Houssem Aouar has scored his 2️⃣0️⃣th career Ligue 1 goal



He's still only 22 👶 pic.twitter.com/k6amb1aUpz — Goal (@goal) February 19, 2021

As such, Juventus are ready to revisit their interest in the player but will face stiff competition for the Frenchman’s signature. Aouar was close to a move to Arsenal in the summer of 2020, but the Gunners failed to match Lyon’s valuation of the player. As such, Aouar could start a bidding war for his services at the end of this season, with more than a few clubs retaining an interest in the Frenchman.

Juventus require a player like Aouar to get back to the top

Houssem Aouar

Juventus have struggled this season and are currently third in the Serie A, eight points behind Inter Milan at the top of the pile. Even though the Old Lady have a game in hand, it is clear that Pirlo requires reinforcements in the summer. And Aouar has already shown that he has the abilities to get the Serie A giants back where they belong.

Houssem Aouar always remains very popular amongst Juventus. A name to be considered in a long list for the midfield, where in the summer there will certainly be an intervention: from the Pogba dream to the Locatelli idea. [@FabrizioRomano via CM] pic.twitter.com/aQugn6kPV5 — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) February 23, 2021

However, it remains to be seen whether the Bianconeri will be able to convince Lyon to part with their prized asset. It is also unclear whether Juventus would present a similar player-plus-cash offer for Aouar.