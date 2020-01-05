Juventus reject Demiral bid, Arsenal interested in Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng and more: Football Transfer Roundup, 5th January 2020

Could Jerome Boateng switch to the Premier League?

We're just five days into the January transfer window, and there's no shortage of speculation, permutations and drama circling around the footballing globe. A host of deals have gone through, while many others are developing into possible completions.

Each side has aimed to beef up its necessary departments, and with the competition hotting up across Europe's top leagues, one can only predict negotiations are going to advance in all directions.

On that note, let's delve into the top transfer news in the last 24 hours, starting with Juventus' firm reply to Leicester City regarding Demiral's transfer request.

Juventus reject £25.5m Leicester bid for Demiral

Leicester seemed determined to land a cover for Soyuncu and Evans

Leicester City have been known for their stubbornness in the sales aspect of their entrepreneurship, but rumours surrounding Caglar Soyuncu might have had them dropping some amount of sweat.

According to reports from Sky Sports in Italy, the Foxes were interested in signing Soyuncu's compatriot Merih Demiral on an initial loan deal, as they wanted to inspect how the defender adapts to life in England before making it permanent. However, Italian powerhouse Juventus have bluntly rejected a bid worth just over £25.5 million.

Demiral has made just five appearances for the Old Lady, while Leicester are yet to replace Harry Maguire, as such.

Arsenal want Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich

Bayern Muenchen v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

The Gunners, ruing over their defensive record of late, have supposedly made contact with Jerome Boateng and Bayern Munich as they aim to land the center-half to the Emirates this season. According to Sky, the 31-year-old wants a fresh challenge and a move away from Germany.

Although the Bavarians are apparently ready to let him depart for approximately £12.8m, recent injuries to central defenders may restrict the German champions to a detour.

Bayern Munich confirm Alexander Nubel signing

Austria v Germany: Group B - 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship

Bayern Munich have finally found a long-term replacement for the legendary Manuel Neuer in the form of Schalke shot-stopper Alexander Nubel.

The club confirmed that the player is to join them when his deal expires in the summer, on a five-year deal.

Crystal Palace aim to snap up Cenk Tosun

Everton FC v Norwich City - Premier League

According to reputed journalist Paul Joyce, Crystal Palace are interested in signing under-fire striker Cenk Tosun from Everton.

The 28-year-old has never really settled since making a big money move to Goodison Park. Matters have worsened this term, as he has only mustered a couple of starts for the Toffees. Palace meanwhile, who don't have an out-and-out striker in their usual starting XI, were keeping tabs on the forward even when he was linked to Everton.

Napoli identify Jan Vertonghen as Koulibaly replacement

Southampton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Napoli have jotted down Jan Vertonghen as a possible transfer option in January, with hopes on Kalidou Koulibaly's future hanging by a thread.

Both defenders will be available as free agents come the end of the season, but the Belgian is free to hold talks with clubs and agents as he is just six months away from the completion of his deal with Spurs.

The player is wanted by Jose Mourinho as well, but might want to relish a new challenge after appearing for the Lilywhites over 300 times.

Arsenal and Spurs to rub shoulders for Max Aarons

Norwich City v Watford FC - Premier League

Fierce rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the signature of the vibrant Max Aarons, report the Daily Mail.

The full back is versatile, explosive, direct and mature. He starred for the Canaries on their way up to the top division, and has drawn plaudits despite their horrendous defensive record this term too. He would cost around £30 million.

