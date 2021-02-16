Juventus relaunch bid for Barcelona star - Reports

Juventus have reportedly reignited their interest in Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati. The 18-year-old youngster is currently recuperating from a knee injury and is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the current Barcelona side.

Juventus were credited with a strong interest in Ansu Fati in the summer, but Barcelona were not willing to let him go then. However, according to reports in Calciomercato (via JuveFC), the Catalan giants are reportedly open to selling him now for the right price.

Ansu Fati has been named the best U20 player in the world by L'Equipe ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/noDFRoqx0s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2021

The report adds that Barcelona are concerned about the long-term implications of the knee injury and fear a relapse. Ansu Fati, who even made his international debut in 2020, was seen by some pundits and fans as the heir to Lionel Messi. However, the devastating knee injury Fati suffered against Real Betis could see Juventus swoop in and sign the Barcelona winger.

Also read: 5 reasons why Paris Saint-Germain will struggle against Barcelona | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Juventus will have to shell out around €80 million to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Ansu Fati started the season in spectacular form for Barcelona. Quick, skillful and technically adept on the ball, Fati was earmarked for greatness by the Barcelona hierarchy.

Advertisement

However, according to reports in Goal and TV3 (via Football Espana), the Spaniard's recovery from a knee injury has not gone according to plan. The 18-year-old could require a third surgery with scans showing fluid build up in the problematic knee area.

ℹ When aged 13, Ansu Fati suffered a double-leg break after a bad tackle in a match against Espanyol and was out for an entire year.



ℹ In November 2020, Ansu suffered a meniscus injury and his recovery hasn't gone well either.



WHAT A FIGHTER AT JUST 18. INCREDIBLE! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/PgMjuaiZ9H — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 9, 2021

Although Fati is undoubtedly talented, a serious offer in the region of €80 million could be enough for Juventus to get their man. With Cristiano Ronaldo on the wrong side of 30, Fati could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for the Bianconeri.

The Spaniard's current contract with Barcelona is until 2022, although the Catalan giants will most likely exercise the option to extend it for another 2 years. Should Fati remain healthy and injury free, he could go on to become one of the best players of this generation.

However, a knee injury is always a serious issue in any football player's career and it will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to gamble €80 million on the supremely talented Spanish international.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo keen to reunite with former Real Madrid teammate at Juventus