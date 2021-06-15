Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo responds to speculation over future

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen to remain tight-lipped about his future at the Allianz Stadium.

There has been immense speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's next move, with widespread rumours suggesting that he could be set to leave. The likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the Portuguese icon.

However, he has refused to give much away about his next move, saying that whatever happens 'will be for the best'.

Cristiano Ronaldo also reiterated that this speculation will not impact him during Euro 2020. Speaking at a press conference, the Juventus man explained;

"I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juventus or being transferred."

"The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match."

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely expected to depart from Juventus this summer. Italian reports have suggested that Bianconeri boss Max Allegri is keen to re-sign Paul Pogba, which could see the Portuguese return to Old Trafford in a swap deal.

Elsewhere, he has also been linked with a move to PSG as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who could depart for Real Madrid. While links to Real Madrid were also prevalent, Florentino Perez categorically denied these rumours and ruled out Cristiano Ronaldo's return.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on the brink of UEFA Euro history

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in his fifth UEFA European championship, and he is on the brink of breaking records aplenty. The Juventus man will become the first player in UEFA Euro history to play in five editions of the competition, going one step further than the 16 others to have played in four.

A goal at Euro 2020 would see him eclipse Michel Platini as the highest-ever scorer in the competition (excluding qualifying rounds). Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on nine goals, level with the legendary Frenchman.

Elsewhere, should he appear in all three group stage fixtures, the Juventus striker could also become the player with the most appearances overall at the UEFA Euros (including qualifying rounds). Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon holds the record with 58, just two more than Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 56.

