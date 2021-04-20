Juventus target Mancini and Spalletti to replace Andrea Pirlo- Reports

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are considering former AS Roma manager Luciano Spalletti and current Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini to replace Andrea Pirlo as head coach.

Pirlo has struggled in his first season in charge of Juventus. His side has failed to show any fight this season. Juventus are considering Mancini and Spalletti as replacements for Pirlo after the club's defeat to Atalanta this weekend.

Their latest loss has left them in fourth place in Serie A and at risk of missing out on qualification for the Champions League next season. Juventus were also knocked out of the premier European competition in the round of 16 stage earlier this season by Porto.

The club's hierarchy are reportedly planning a squad overhaul this summer. They are also looking to sack Pirlo after a poor first season in charge of the club.

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is one of the top candidates to replace Pirlo this summer. The Italian boss has managed a number of Serie A teams in the past including Fiorentina, Lazio and Inter Milan. He led Inter Milan to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2005 and 2008.

Mancini also led Manchester City to their first ever Premier League title in the 2011-12 season, and won the FA Cup with the club in the 2010-11 campaign. He is set to lead the Italian national team to the 2021 European Championships this summer.

Former AS Roma and Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti is also being considered for the job. The 62-year-old is currently without a job and is reportedly looking to get back into football. Spalletti led AS Roma to two Italian Cups during his time with the club.

Andrea Pirlo likely to get sacked if Juventus continue to underperform

Mancini is in line to get hired by Juventus

Juventus' current run of just two wins in their last five Serie A games has seen them drop down to fourth place in the league table. The Bianconeri's poor form, despite having one of the strongest squads in Europe, could result in Andrea Pirlo getting sacked at the end of the season.

The Italian has also reportedly lost faith in a number of key players in the Juventus squad. So it seems likely that the Bianconeri could part ways with the former Italy midfielder at the end of the season.