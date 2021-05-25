Ranking the 5 best Juventus players in the 2020-21 season

Juventus have endured one of their most forgettable seasons in recent history - failing to consolidate on their 8 consecutive Scudetto’s. To add to this, they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round-of-16. The Bianconeri were also under threat of losing out on a Top 4 spot - but staged a resurgence in the last few weeks of the season.

Juventus secured a Champions League spot - winning their final match of the Serie A season, along with some help from Napoli and their slip-up. The club also went on to win the Coppa Italia title - emerging 2-1 winners over high-flying Atalanta. We’ve witnessed some world-class talent in action for Juventus, including some old horses and a few young guns.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five best Juventus players this season.

#5 Alvaro Morata

The Atletico Madrid loanee has been one of Juventus’ star forwards this season - ranking second in terms of goals and assists among his teammates.

In 44 appearances across all competitions this season, Morata has been directly involved in 31 goals (20 goals, 11 assists). The Spaniard has proved to be a solid strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo - with a good passing range allowing Morata to find the likes of Chiesa and Ronaldo in dangerous positions.

The 28-year old has registered a passing accuracy of around 75% in Serie A this season, along with 11.4 passes in the final third per 90 minutes. Morata is equally adept at finding the back of the net - ending the season as Juventus’ second-highest goalscorer in Serie A.

The two-time Champions League winner scored a brace in Bianconeri’s must-win season finale against Bologna - securing a European spot for the upcoming season.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt

One of the most expensive defenders in world football, Matthijs de Ligt has shown more consistent phases of his tremendous potential this season.

The 21-year old notched up 36 appearances across all competitions for Juventus, despite missing a third of the season due to a shoulder injury and a positive COVID-19 test. Whenever fit, De Ligt has been a mainstay at the heart of Bianconeri’s defense, proving instrumental in earning 9 clean sheets this season.

Matthijs de Ligt with another trophy to add to his collection.



1 x Eredivisie title

1 x KNVB Cup

1 x Serie A title

1 x Coppa Italia trophy.



Still only 21! What a player! pic.twitter.com/W9nJb185LA — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) May 20, 2021

The young Dutchman has shown good composure in pressure situations - winning 0.9 tackles out of the 1.5 tackles attempted per 90 minutes in Serie A. De Ligt has also been solid in the air - registering a shade above 68% in aerial duels won - with 2.2 aerial duels won in every 3.6 duels attempted per 90 in the Serie A season.

After spending two seasons at Allianz Stadium, De Ligt looks like the perfect man to lead Juventus’ defense for many years to come.

