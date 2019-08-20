Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri join the race to sign Barcelona-linked Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training

What's the story?

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Juventus have now entered the race to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian giants are now the third team that has joined the race to sign the highly talented Brazilian.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar is rumoured to be looking to exit PSG this summer, just two years after joining the French side for a world-record fee of €222 million from Barcelona. The 27-year-old Brazilan was left out of the squad for the second consecutive match by Thomas Tuchel amidst his uncertain future.

Neymar was even on the wrong side of several waves of abuse and chants from the PSG faithful during the French Champions' opening day fixture against Nimes last week.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also believed to be in the running for Neymar. The news arrives on the back of several rumors of Barcelona readying an official bid for him.

The heart of the matter

Juventus have now opened talks with PSG regarding a potential transfer of Neymar. The Serie A giants are believed to be readying a cash plus player deal that could see Paulo Dybala and a big amount of money going the other way.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is believed to be the one in talks with the French Champions. Patrici is also believed to have entered talks with Neymar, assuring him of getting €37 million per year in wages that he is currently making at PSG

The report further states of Real Madrid slowly ediging themselves out of the deal with a source close to Neymar's family stating to the AS,

Madrid have not got fully involved in the signing because Leonardo's [PSG's sporting director] expectations are too high.

What's next?

The Bianconeri have spent €188 million during the present transfer season, and any potential deal for the Brazilian could see Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani moving out of the club.