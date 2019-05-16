×
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
1.38K   //    16 May 2019, 14:15 IST

James Rodriguez could be swapping places with Dybala this c
James Rodriguez could be swapping places with Dybala this summe

What's the story?

According to more reports in Italy regarding Juventus' many transfer rumours, it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo's old Real Madrid chum, James Rodriguez may be moving to Turin in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

James Rodriguez joined Real Madrid after a stunning World Cup in 2014, and played with Ronaldo for 3 seasons before falling out of favour with the club and subsequently being loaned to Bayern Munich.

Furthermore, James Rodriguez was one of Ronaldo's closest friends at the club, so it would come at no surprise if this plays a role in the Colombian midfielder packing his bags for Turin.

The heart of the matter

Juventus may be looking to broker a swap deal with Bayern Munich which would see Dybala and Rodriguez trade places with one another.

In addition, Ronaldo's famed "super agent", Jorge Mendes has become a central cog in the market movement for Juventus now, and as the agent for James Rodriguez as well this deal seems like it could be very possible.

With Dybala under-performing this season, it comes as little surprise that he may be used as a bargaining chip to lure in another big midfielder and James Rodriguez is exactly that.

With Ronaldo seemingly desperate for Juventus to bring in fresh creative midfielders, it would come at no surprise if he himself is trying to influence this deal, especially when considering that the two have played for years together.

Whether this happens or not, only time can tell, as there are other clubs who are also interested in James Rodriguez, mainly Paris Saint-Germain.

What's next?

Juventus still have two games left to play despite having already won the league some weeks ago. They have a huge summer ahead of them and it will be an exciting period to see who they can bring in.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo James Rodriguez Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
