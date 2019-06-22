Juventus Transfer News: Juventus submit a fresh new bid for Matthijs de Ligt

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the story?

Juventus are said to have submitted a new bid for in-demand Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

In case you didn't know...

The player's transfer saga has been full of twists and turns. At one point, Paris Saint-Germain seemed to be leading the race to sign him. In the next instant, Juventus have stepped up their efforts to get the defender. Barcelona are also involved in the action as the La Liga side is keen to improve the defence line.

With Ajax, De Ligt had enjoyed a string of impressive performances in the Champions League. They overcame Real Madrid and Juventus in the competition to make it all the way to the semi-final stage. Many European clubs have since become keen to sign him.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, the Ajax defender has received a new bid from Juventus. He had previously received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and was reportedly close to joining them.

However, due to Paris Saint-Germain's failure to close the deal at once, Juventus now find themselves in the driving seat and are close to signing one of the most prolific talents.

Reports from Football Italia cited that the deal could be worth €70 million and the player will be offered a contact of around €20 million a year. If De Ligt does sign the deal, it will make him the second highest paid player in the Serie A, behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona and PSG are reportedly still in the race to sign the player who is currently on holidays. Once he returns, he would be expected to make a decision regarding his future.

Matthijs de Ligt has just received a new bid from Juventus. He has been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain on last 10 days, but de Ligt has not accepted yet. PSG and Barça are always in talks with Mino Raiola. It’s a real battle for the centre-back! 🇳🇱 #transfers #Juventus #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2019

What's next?

After a disappointing Champions League campaign, it seems like Juventus are not messing around this summer. Matthijs de Ligt will be a huge signing for the Old Lady if they are able to get the deal over the line. However, with this transfer saga still ongoing, the situation could change at any moment.