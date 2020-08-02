Juventus have plenty of work to be done in the transfer window despite winning the Serie A title. Burdened with an ageing squad and a manager whose job is not guaranteed beyond the season, we could see some big changes happening at Juventus over the course of the next couple of months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus on 2 July 2020.

Barcelona rules out Rakitic-Bentancur swap

Rakitic is staying put?

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have dismissed reports of a Rodrigo Bentancur-Ivan Rakitic swap deal.

Barcelona and Juventus had pulled off a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic and Arthur and the reports about another midfield swap had started to surface in the wake of this. According to these reports, Barcelona were willing to offer €30 million + Ivan Rakitic in order to sign Rodrigo Bentancur.

105 - Ivan Rakitić 🇭🇷 has been involved in 105 goals in his 317 appearances in @LaLigaEN (50 goals & 55 assists):



📊25 & 28 for @SevillaFC_ENG (117 apps)

📊25 & 27 for @FCBarcelona (200 apps)



Return? pic.twitter.com/r2KJQj3fQo — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 2, 2020

Juventus to offer Federico Bernardeschi to Manchester United for Smalling

Will Manchester United consider signing Bernardeschi?

The Bianconeri have surprisingly registered their interest in Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling who is presently on loan at AS Roma. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want the Englishman sold in the transfer window and Juventus are ready to offer Bernardeschi in a swap deal for him.

Bernardeschi's name has reportedly been floated around in a swap deal for Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik as well. It is, however, not certain if the Italian is keen on leaving Turin.

#mufc and AS Roma have no agreement over Chris Smalling. He will not play Europa League with Roma and will return to Manchester United after his one year loan this season #mulive [@angelomangiante] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 2, 2020

Juventus still interested in Zaniolo

Zaniolo in action against Juventus

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Roma's 21-year-old midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. The youngster put on an impressive display as Roma beat Juventus 3-1 on the last day of the season.

It turns out Maurizio Sarri is looking to bring the midfielder to Turin before the next season starts. Zaniolo's total of 8 goals and 4 assists from midfield suggests that he will be an improvement on the likes of Aaron Ramsey who has managed to score just 4 goals and rack up a singular assist all season.

Matteo Guendouzi offered to Juventus

Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal have offered young Matteo Guendouzi to Juventus in a potential swap deal, as per reports. Geundouzi is set to be offloaded by the gunners after the youngster had a public falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

However, Arsenal are not willing to let him leave for cheap. As such, he has been offered in a swap deal to the Bianconeri but the report does not reveal which player Arsenal wants in exchange for Guendouzi.