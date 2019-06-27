×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: The Old Lady has reportedly agreed personal terms with Matthijs de Ligt

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
News
37   //    27 Jun 2019, 15:47 IST

De Ligt is likely to share the dressing room with Ronaldo next season in Turin.
De Ligt is likely to share the dressing room with Ronaldo next season in Turin.

What's the story?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have reached a personal agreement with Matthijs de Ligt over the player's possible transfer to Juventus this season.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus have been pursuing de Ligt for a long time now. Barcelona were the major rivals in the way to a deal and it was expected that de Ligt would follow his teammate Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer. However, that has not happened.

De Ligt revealed the conversation he had with Ronaldo after the UEFA Nations League finals a few weeks back. Ronaldo had asked him if he could be teammates at Juventus next season. The Dutchman, speaking to the media afterwards said:

"That could be true, yes. I didn't understand him at first. I was a little shocked, so I laughed, but I didn't say anything.

The heart of the matter

Fabrizio Romano is a very reliable journalist when it comes to matters related to Italian football. He revealed that Juventus have come to an agreement with the young Dutch superstar. While the Old Lady has not officially made any decisions with Ajax yet, it looks like that is the final hurdle for the Italian heavyweights.

While de Ligt moving to Juventus seems even more likely now he has agreed on terms with the club, Paris Saint Germain remains in contact with Ajax concerning de Ligt.

What's next?

Juventus will now be acting fast in order to seal a deal for the Ajax starlet. They will try to reach an agreement with Ajax over the fee for the player and then arrange a medical and close the deal by completing the final paperworks and signature.

At the moment, it's very much looking like that Juventus will be the next destination for Matthijs de Ligt unless something dramatic happens.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Ajax Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri reportedly win De Ligt race
RELATED STORY
Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: 'I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo, I had his football shirt', says Matthijs de Ligt
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Juventus submit a fresh new bid for Matthijs de Ligt 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Matthijs de Ligt reveals the Portuguese skipper urged him to join Juventus after the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus make huge offer for Matthijs de Ligt amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us