Juventus Transfer News: The Old Lady has reportedly agreed personal terms with Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt is likely to share the dressing room with Ronaldo next season in Turin.

What's the story?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have reached a personal agreement with Matthijs de Ligt over the player's possible transfer to Juventus this season.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus have been pursuing de Ligt for a long time now. Barcelona were the major rivals in the way to a deal and it was expected that de Ligt would follow his teammate Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer. However, that has not happened.

De Ligt revealed the conversation he had with Ronaldo after the UEFA Nations League finals a few weeks back. Ronaldo had asked him if he could be teammates at Juventus next season. The Dutchman, speaking to the media afterwards said:

"That could be true, yes. I didn't understand him at first. I was a little shocked, so I laughed, but I didn't say anything.

The heart of the matter

Fabrizio Romano is a very reliable journalist when it comes to matters related to Italian football. He revealed that Juventus have come to an agreement with the young Dutch superstar. While the Old Lady has not officially made any decisions with Ajax yet, it looks like that is the final hurdle for the Italian heavyweights.

While de Ligt moving to Juventus seems even more likely now he has agreed on terms with the club, Paris Saint Germain remains in contact with Ajax concerning de Ligt.

Juventus have agreement with de Ligt for his contract: 2024, €12M/season [add ons included, precisely €8M + add ons].



There will be a release clause into his contract with Juve (around €150M).



What's next?

Juventus will now be acting fast in order to seal a deal for the Ajax starlet. They will try to reach an agreement with Ajax over the fee for the player and then arrange a medical and close the deal by completing the final paperworks and signature.

At the moment, it's very much looking like that Juventus will be the next destination for Matthijs de Ligt unless something dramatic happens.