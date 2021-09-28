Juventus vs Chelsea - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

In a clash of epic proportions, Juventus play Chelsea at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The sides meet after a gap of nine years and while a lot has changed since, the Blues play the Italian giants as European champions once again, just as they did in 2012.

Back then, the Bianconeri tore the script apart with a 2-2 draw and a 3-0 victory, condemning the Blues to the Europa League. A repeat, however, seems unlikely.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have struggled mightily since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Chelsea, bolstered by the return of Romelu Lukaku, have been on a fine run of form.

The loss to Manchester City at the weekend was their first of the 2021/22 campaign.

Both sides also emerged victorious on the opening day of the competition, with the Bianconeri brushing aside Swedish minnows Malmo 3-0 on the road and the Blues narrowly edging Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 at home.

B/R Football @brfootball Allegri confirms that Dybala and Morata will both miss Juventus’ Champions League match vs. Chelsea on Wednesday after picking up injuries today. Allegri confirms that Dybala and Morata will both miss Juventus’ Champions League match vs. Chelsea on Wednesday after picking up injuries today. https://t.co/7ZW5RIWSKX

The two European giants are favorites to progress into the knockout rounds from Group H. But the battle for top spot is still open and tomorrow's outcome will play a big role in deciding the same.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, let's take a look at how Juventus and Chelsea stack up in a fascinating combined XI: (Formation: 3-4-1-2)

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Not many goalkeepers can hold a candle to Mendy, whose been worth every penny Chelsea spent

As good as Wojciech Szczesny has been for Juventus, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is simply a cut above him and everyone else in the goalkeeping department right now.

Signed for only £22 million from Ligue 1 side Rennes (which still seemed quite a lot for a few pundits) to replace the erroneous Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mendy surpassed all expectations with talismanic displays.

A physically dominant goalkeeper who exerts a strong influence in the defensive third, the Senegalese custodian can read the game brilliantly and make timely interventions.

Goal @goal One year ago today, Chelsea signed an unknown keeper from Ligue 1 to solve their goalkeeping issues.



He played a crucial role in guiding the Blues to the European title last season, before winning the goalkeeper of the season award from UEFA and a place in the team of the year too.

Boasting an impeccable record of 19 clean sheets in 36 league games for Chelsea, Mendy is a reckoning force in goal and it's going to take Juventus something special to beat him.

