Juventus vs Chelsea - Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

In a clash of epic proportions, Juventus play Chelsea at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday in the Champions League.
The sides meet after a gap of nine years and while a lot has changed since, the Blues play the Italian giants as European champions once again, just as they did in 2012.
Back then, the Bianconeri tore the script apart with a 2-2 draw and a 3-0 victory, condemning the Blues to the Europa League. A repeat, however, seems unlikely.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have struggled mightily since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Chelsea, bolstered by the return of Romelu Lukaku, have been on a fine run of form.
The loss to Manchester City at the weekend was their first of the 2021/22 campaign.
Both sides also emerged victorious on the opening day of the competition, with the Bianconeri brushing aside Swedish minnows Malmo 3-0 on the road and the Blues narrowly edging Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 at home.
The two European giants are favorites to progress into the knockout rounds from Group H. But the battle for top spot is still open and tomorrow's outcome will play a big role in deciding the same.
Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, let's take a look at how Juventus and Chelsea stack up in a fascinating combined XI: (Formation: 3-4-1-2)
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
As good as Wojciech Szczesny has been for Juventus, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is simply a cut above him and everyone else in the goalkeeping department right now.
Signed for only £22 million from Ligue 1 side Rennes (which still seemed quite a lot for a few pundits) to replace the erroneous Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mendy surpassed all expectations with talismanic displays.
A physically dominant goalkeeper who exerts a strong influence in the defensive third, the Senegalese custodian can read the game brilliantly and make timely interventions.
He played a crucial role in guiding the Blues to the European title last season, before winning the goalkeeper of the season award from UEFA and a place in the team of the year too.
Boasting an impeccable record of 19 clean sheets in 36 league games for Chelsea, Mendy is a reckoning force in goal and it's going to take Juventus something special to beat him.