Juventus vs Inter Milan among five Serie A games postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Inter Milan

In the wake of news that the new Coronavirus has spread to multiple places in Italy, five Serie A fixtures have been postponed this weekend.

The authorities are taking precautions after hundreds of Coronavirus cases have been detected in Italy in recent days.

The numbers have been rising steadily and there were reports that five of the weekend's fixtures would be played behind closed doors. However, the officials have now decided to call off these games as they pose far too great a risk to human life in the country.

The games that have been postponed are Juventus vs Inter Milan, AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs Spal, Sassuolo vs Brescia and Udinese vs Fiorentina.

Official: Juventus-Inter has been POSTPONED. Same for Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal, Udinese-Fiorentina, Sassuolo-Brescia. 🔴 #SerieA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2020

The whole of north Italy has been on lock down and therefore the officials decided to conduct these games behind closed doors. Inter Milan vs Juventus is one of the biggest games of Serie A season, both in terms of magnitude and with regard to this season's title race and the officials would have received backlash over such a huge game being played without any fans or media at the stadium. Therefore, they decided to postpone the game altogether in order to appease the fans and not incur loss of revenue from ticket sales and television rights.

According to the official announcement, Juventus vs Inter Milan would now be played on May 13th at Allianz Stadium.

Also Read: 3 memorable Juventus vs Inter Milan clashes of the 2010s decade