Juventus vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Italian Super Cup 2020-21

Juventus are set to play Napoli at the MAPEI Stadium-Citta del Tricolore on Wednesday in the latest edition of the Italian Super Cup.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Antonio Conte's Inter Milan on Sunday at the San Siro.

Goals from veteran Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and Italy international Nicolo Barella ensured a crucial victory for Inter Milan.

Napoli, on the other hand, thrashed Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina 6-0 on Sunday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

A brace from captain Lorenzo Insigne and goals from midfielder Diego Demme, Mexican Hirving Lozano, Poland's Piotr Zielinski and winger Matteo Politano sealed a comfortable win for Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli.

Juventus vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 36 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost 13 and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in the final of last season's Coppa Italia. Napoli beat Juventus on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-D

Juventus vs Napoli Team News

Juventus

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala, who is nursing an injury.

It remains to be seen whether Colombian Juan Cuadrado, Brazilian Alex Sandro and Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt have recovered from COVID-19 in time for this game.

Injured: Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt

Suspended: None

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is out, while there are doubts over the availability of full-back Kevin Malcuit.

Injured: Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fabian Ruiz

Juventus vs Napoli Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta, Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Elseid Hysaj, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Juventus vs Napoli Prediction

Juventus have struggled this season, and have not looked at their fluent best. The recent loss to Inter Milan heaps more pressure on manager Andrea Pirlo, with Juventus now fifth in Serie A.

Napoli, on the other hand, have done well this season. They have assembled a good squad, and have some talented players. The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Hirving Lozano have all consistently performed well.

.@HirvingLozano70 has scored twice as many goals (8) as he did in the last league campaign (4), having played nine fewer matches #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 17, 2021

We are expecting a close match in this Super Cup encounter, with Napoli triumphing when all is said and done.

Prediction: Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes