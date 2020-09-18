Juventus vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus are set to host Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in their opening Serie A fixture.

This is the first league game of the season for both clubs. Juventus last played a league game in August, when they lost 3-1 to Roma at the Juventus Stadium. A brace from Argentina international and former Genoa winger Diego Perotti and a goal from Nikola Kalinic sealed the deal for Paulo Fonseca's side. Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain scored the consolation goal for Juventus.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Brescia in August. Midfielder Mehdi Leris scored for Sampdoria, only for forward Ernesto Torregrossa to equalise with a penalty. Norwegian midfielder Kristoffer Askildsen was sent off in the second half for Sampdoria, but they managed to hold on.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost five and drawn seven.

Their most recent encounter was in July and ended in a 2-0 victory for Juventus. Goals from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Italy international Federico Bernardeschi secured a comfortable win for the Turin giants. Sampdoria had Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby sent off in the second half.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Juventus vs Sampdoria Team News

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be unable to call upon the services of two key players. Argentina international Paulo Dybala and Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt are both out with injuries. Winger Federico Bernardeschi remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt

Doubtful: Federico Bernardeschi

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sampdoria will be without midfielder Kristoffer Askildsen, who is suspended. Felice D'Amico is out with an injury.

Injured: Felice D'Amico

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kristoffer Askildsen

Juventus vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alex Sandro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello, Fabio Depaoli, Morten Thorsby, Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Federico Bonazzoli, Fabio Quagliarella

Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction

Juventus have a new manager in Andrea Pirlo, and the Italian great will try to make sure Juventus win their 10th consecutive Serie A title. The Old Lady have some new young additions in the form of Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie, with older players like Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain having left the club.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, finished 15th last season. Manager Claudio Ranieri will rely on the likes of veteran forward and Italy international Fabio Quagliarella to provide the goals once again, while midfielders Jakub Jankto and Albin Ekdal will be crucial as well.

Juventus clearly have the a more talented squad on paper, as well as possessing Cristiano Ronaldo. It will be interesting to see how Andrea Pirlo sets up his team, but Juventus should win this opening fixture.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Sampdoria

