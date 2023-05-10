Juventus vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2023

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

Juventus vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Andalusian outfit edged Espanyol to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Bianconeri eased past Atalanta by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Juventus vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an impressive record against Sevilla and have won two out of the four European games played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's one victory.

Juventus have failed to win their last two matches at home against Spanish opponents in European competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in both these games.

Sevilla have won their last six matches against Italian opponents in the UEFA Europa League, with each of these victories coming in knock-out games.

Juventus have progressed from each of their last two semi-final ties in European competitions, defeating Real Madrid and AS Monaco on the two previous occasions.

Sevilla have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League on a total of five occasions - more than any other team in the history of the competition. The Andalusians have also won the competition on each of these occasions.

Juventus vs Sevilla Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri and could potentially emerge as favourites in the UEFA Europa League. Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria can be lethal on their day and have stepped up in the competition so far.

Sevilla have dominated in the Europa League in the past and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Juventus are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sevilla

Juventus vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes