Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
1.47K   //    19 Jun 2019, 20:53 IST

Sarri's reportedly has big plans for Cristiano Ronaldo
Sarri's reportedly has big plans for Cristiano Ronaldo

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 19th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Juventus News and Transfer: June 17 2019

#5 Fabio Capello advises Sarri on his first signing at Juventus


Capello has some advice for Sarri on his new role at Turin
Capello has some advice for Sarri on his new role at Turin

Former Italy manager Fabio Capello has given some advice to new Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri, and has also suggested the player he must sign at all costs.

The Former Juventus manager recently sat down with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian media outlet, for a lengthy chat on the various challenges that await new Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri at Turin.

Capello highlighted his own example to cite that Sarri's decision to join Juventus did not make him a traitor.

To Juve as an enemy? I had some problems, but not so much because I had coached Milan and Roma, but because I said I would never go to Juventus. There were disputes, banners against me, but always from the small groups of the ultras. The usual.

He then spoke about a few players that are currently in the Juventus squad.

I'm not talking about individuals. Dybala is a great footballer, as are Emre Can and Bentancur, who I like very much. And Ramsey, he's just a nice purchase.
Capello also seemed to advise Sarri on the player he should target immediately.

We would need a great central defender, which in the future could be Chiellini's heir. The most suitable would be Manolas, but I don't go into their strategies. In any case, you need to know how to make wine with the grapes available, and champagne comes out with Juve players. Indeed, it is better to speak of Italian products.

Capello also went on shower praise on Sarri, who he believes is a very good coach who can adapt to a situation extremely well.

This is why Maurizio went to London as a high school teacher and returned to Italy as a university professor. His Chelsea did not play the 4-3-3 of Napoli, he was able to adapt to new situations. Hazard, for example, did different things.
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Maurizio Sarri Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
