Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Juventus Women host Olympique Lyonnais Féminin at the Juventus Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Italian side were drawn alongside Chelsea and Wolfsburg in Group A. They pipped Chelsea, the runners-up from the previous edition, on goal difference to secure a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

The visitors topped Group D ahead of Bayern Munich to set up a date with the Italian giants. Lyon are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning the title seven times. They will be keen to reclaim the title, having lost out last season.

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just twice in the Champions League and once in a friendly fixture. Les Lyonnaises boast a 100% record against their Italian rivals, scoring three goals in each of these three meetings.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Juventus Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin form guide (Division 1 Feminine): W-D-W-W-W

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Team News

Juventus Women

Cecilia Salvai was ruled out for the remainder of the season following an ACL injury in December and is a long-term absentee. Apart from the influential defender, the hosts have a fully-fit squad for the first-leg fixture.

Injured: Cecilia Salvai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Christiane Endler was injured in a league match against Paris Saint-Germain and has been ruled out for the fixture. Amel Majri has not featured for the club since October with a ligament injury and recently announced her pregnancy. She remains unavailable as she is on maternity leave.

Injured: Christiane Endler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Amel Majri

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Predicted XI

Juventus Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud Magnin (GK); Matilde Lundorf Skovsen, Sara Gama, Linda Sembrant, Lisa Boattin; Sofie Junge Pedersen, Julia Grosso, Arianna Caruso; Lina Hurtig, Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sarah Bouhaddi (GK); Ellie Carpenter, Kadeisha Buchanan, Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha; Griedge Mbock Bathy, Amandine Henry; Delphine Cascarino, Catarina Macario, Melvine Malard; Ada Hegerberg

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Prediction

The hosts have scored just twice in their three games against Lyon and will be hoping to leave a good account of themselves in their debut quarter-final appearance.

Lyon have been solid throughout the season and are unbeaten in league fixtures. Their experience will come in handy here and they should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus Women 0-2 Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

