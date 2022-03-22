×
Create
Notifications

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Juventus face Lyon in their upcoming UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League fixture on Wednesday
Juventus face Lyon in their upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Wednesday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Preview

Juventus Women host Olympique Lyonnais Féminin at the Juventus Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Italian side were drawn alongside Chelsea and Wolfsburg in Group A. They pipped Chelsea, the runners-up from the previous edition, on goal difference to secure a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

The visitors topped Group D ahead of Bayern Munich to set up a date with the Italian giants. Lyon are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning the title seven times. They will be keen to reclaim the title, having lost out last season.

Matchweek has arrived! 😍😍 All 👀 on Tuesday and Wednesday's quarter-final first legs. Who you backing⁉️#UWCL | #MondayMotivation

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just twice in the Champions League and once in a friendly fixture. Les Lyonnaises boast a 100% record against their Italian rivals, scoring three goals in each of these three meetings.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Juventus Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin form guide (Division 1 Feminine): W-D-W-W-W

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Team News

Juventus Women

Cecilia Salvai was ruled out for the remainder of the season following an ACL injury in December and is a long-term absentee. Apart from the influential defender, the hosts have a fully-fit squad for the first-leg fixture.

Injured: Cecilia Salvai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Christiane Endler was injured in a league match against Paris Saint-Germain and has been ruled out for the fixture. Amel Majri has not featured for the club since October with a ligament injury and recently announced her pregnancy. She remains unavailable as she is on maternity leave.

Cap sur l'#UWCL 🏆 Nos joueuses se sont entraînés ce matin au Groupama OL Training Center avant de rejoindre Turin ce mardi ! #JuveOL https://t.co/hjcw5kjasL

Injured: Christiane Endler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Amel Majri

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Predicted XI

Juventus Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud Magnin (GK); Matilde Lundorf Skovsen, Sara Gama, Linda Sembrant, Lisa Boattin; Sofie Junge Pedersen, Julia Grosso, Arianna Caruso; Lina Hurtig, Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sarah Bouhaddi (GK); Ellie Carpenter, Kadeisha Buchanan, Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha; Griedge Mbock Bathy, Amandine Henry; Delphine Cascarino, Catarina Macario, Melvine Malard; Ada Hegerberg

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Juventus Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Prediction

The hosts have scored just twice in their three games against Lyon and will be hoping to leave a good account of themselves in their debut quarter-final appearance.

Lyon have been solid throughout the season and are unbeaten in league fixtures. Their experience will come in handy here and they should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Juventus Women 0-2 Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

Edited by Peter P
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी