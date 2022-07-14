Kalidou Koulibaly's Chelsea wages revealed ahead of impending Stamford Bridge move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed to pay Kalidou Koulibaly an yearly wage of €10 million pounds after his move from Napoli.

Chelsea were able to negotiate a €40 million deal with Napoli despite the Italian club’s initial reluctance to let the player go.

The Senegalese international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world during his time at the club. He has scored 14 goals in 317 overall caps for Napoli and can be expected to immediately slot into the Blues' starting lineup.

This is especially because the Blues have lost two key central defenders in recent weeks. This includes Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, two players who left for free.

Kalidou Koulibaly, on the other hand, was named as an honorary citizen of Naples in May 2019 and was made the club captain after Insigne joined Toronto FC.

The extension that he was offered reportedly also included a guarantee of becoming a board member of the club. Still, Koulibaly was understood to be looking for a new challenge. After Chelsea’s negotiations stalled for Juventus’ Mathijs De Ligt, they were quick to move for Napoli’s main man.

The overall fee is confirmed to be €40m along with add-ons. The player will sign a long-term deal which will pay him €10 million yearly. The deal will be officially announced once the documents are checked by Napoli.

Chelsea’s transfer window will only improve in coming days

The ownership saga surrounding Roman Abramovich last season led to a period of uncertainty at the club. Chelsea were also not able to advance in negotiations for signings and ended up losing multiple players on free transfers.

While the loss of Rudiger in particular was expected to hit hard, Koulibaly’s signing might as well make up for his absence.

The Senegalese is one of world football’s premier defenders and effectively does not have a weakness. He is strong and powerful, good with the ball at his feet, and is a brilliant one-on-one defender as well.

The Blues are now looking to improve their offence in the coming weeks. Romelu Lukaku has left the club again which has created a need to sign a striker. Multiple attackers have been linked with the club including the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is clear that Thomas Tuchel has every intention of improving his team in the coming days. When it comes to quality, the Blues are the closest rivals to Manchester City and Liverpool’s dominance, as of now. A few more signings should allow them to compete for titles on all fronts.

