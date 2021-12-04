Klopp and Liverpool target fifth straight win ahead of Wolves visit

There is little to separate the top three teams in the Premier League this season. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea continue to win every week and are threatening to pull away from the rest.

However, this is the Premier League and an upset is never far away. Chelsea have looked shaky in recent weeks and appear more likely to drop points when compared to their rivals

For Liverpool, though, it’s been one good performance after another following the November international break. The Reds don’t just win, they make sure to dominate their opponents.

Having thrashed Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby in midweek, Jurgen Klopp’s side now shift their attention to a tricky test against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Wolves could test Liverpool’s resolve

The games are coming thick and fast but the Reds have so far had no trouble getting the job done. They’ll be hoping for a similar outcome against Wolves.

Liverpool had a walk in the park against Everton, but they are bound to face a tougher test against an in-form Wolves team this weekend.

Bruno Lage has done a great job since taking charge in the summer. Wolves have lost just once in their last nine Premier League matches.

They are a hard side to beat and will not go down without a fight – even against a free-scoring and high-flying side like Liverpool.

Liverpool targeting fifth straight win

Per the form guide, Liverpool will go into Saturday’s game as huge favourites. The Reds have won each of their last four matches and are now targeting their fifth successive victory.

Despite a few injuries, Klopp has managed to keep his side fresh and the front three keep delivering the goods with consistency.

“You cannot win the league in November or December. You can lose it maybe, that’s possible,” Klopp said after the game, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

“But you cannot win it, so you have to be around, you have to keep contact, you have to be up there and that means we have to chase everybody – each player of each team we face – from all directions, pretty much."

“And just to make sure we are one goal better in pretty much all the games. That’s a challenge. I can’t see it already in the moment as a title race," the Liverpool boss signed off.

Contrary to Klopp’s statement, the Premier League title race is already taking shape and Liverpool seem prepared for it. The game against Wolves will be tricky, but the Reds will give their title hopes a huge boost if they manage to win.

