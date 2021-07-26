Korea Republic U23 vs Honduras U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 return to the fold with another men's football match this week as Korea Republic U23 lock horns with Honduras U23 this Wednesday. Both teams have blown hot and cold this year and will need to step up in this match.

Korea Republic U23 suffered a shock defeat in their opening game at the Tokyo Olympics. The Koreans bounced back admirably with a 4-0 victory against Romania U23, however, and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Honduras U23 have also been fairly inconsistent at the Olympics and have a point to prove in this match. The Central American outfit can be lethal on its day and will have to work hard in this game.

Messi's first Argentina honour 🙌

Neymar's homeland heroics 🔥



These are the most memorable football moments at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/fgKRsPTcKw — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 25, 2021

Korea Republic U23 vs Honduras U23 Head-to-Head

Korea Republic U23 have never played an official fixture against Honduras U23 and will want to win this game. Honduras U23 have an impressive team and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

The senior sides have faced each other in the past, however, with Korea Republic winning all three of their matches against the American side. Honduras U23 will likely have their work cut out for them on Wednesday.

Korea Republic U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W-L

Honduras U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: W-L

Korea Republic U23 vs Honduras U23 Team News

Korea Republic U23 need to win this game

Korea Republic U23

Korea Republic U23 have no injury concerns at the moment and will need to use their best players in this match. The Koreans have several young stars in their ranks and will want to prove their mettle against Honduras.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras U23 need to win this game

Honduras U23

Honduras U23 do not have any injury concerns and have a point to prove in this game. The Hondurans have named only two experienced players in their squad for the Olympics:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Korea Republic U23 vs Honduras U23 Predicted XI

Korea Republic U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Song Bum-Keun; Lee Sang-Min, Kim Jae-Woo, Park Ji-Soo, Kang Yoon-Sung; Lee Kang-In, Kim Dong-Hun, Won Du-Jae, Kim Jin-Kyu; Kwon Chang-Hoon, Lee Dong-Jun

All the latest from the men's football at Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/1Sa4xzXgq1 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 25, 2021

Honduras U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Guity; Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Wesly Decas, Cristopher Melendez; Jonathan Nunez, Edwin Rodriguez, Samuel Elvir; Rigoberto Rivas, Jorge Benguche, Brayan Moya

Korea Republic U23 vs Honduras U23 Prediction

Korea Republic U23 have several impressive talents at their disposal and will be intent on securing qualification for the knock-outs this week. Lee Kang-In is one of South Korea's best players and will have to make his mark on this fixture.

Honduras U23 can pack a punch on their day but have a few issues to solve this week. Korea Republic U23 are in good form and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Korea Republic 2-1 Honduras U23

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi