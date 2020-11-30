Krasnodar vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Rennes take on Krasnodar at the Krasnodar Stadium on Wednesday. Neither side has a chance of qualifying for the knock-outs and will have to battle for a place in the Europa League this week.
Krasnodar have not been at their best in recent weeks and have suffered consecutive defeats in all competitions. The Russian side conceded a late goal to Sevilla in its previous Champions League game and will need to work hard to win this game.
Rennes have also endured a difficult campaign and are currently in a disappointing seventh place in the Ligue 1 table. The French side lost to Chelsea last week and will look to end its Champions League campaign on a positive note this month.
Krasnodar vs Rennes Head-to-Head
Rennes have played Krasnodar on only one occasion in official European fixtures and are relative strangers to the Russian outfit. Both teams can pull off upsets on their day and will be intent on proving a point this week.
The reverse fixture between the two sides last month ended in an eventful 1-1 draw. Krasnodar and Rennes had their moments on the day and will need to take all three points away from this game.
Krasnodar form guide: L-L-W-L-L
Rennes form guide: D-L-L-L-L
Krasnodar vs Rennes Team News
Krasnodar
Tonny Vilhena, Dmitri Stotskiy, and Sergey Petrov are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Matvey Safonov is recovering from the coronavirus and is unavailable against Rennes.
Injured: Tonny Vilhena, Dmitri Stotskiy, Sergey Petrov, Matvey Safonov
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Rennes
Rennes have a considerably long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Daniele Rugani and Nayef Aguerd in this game. With Faitout Maouassa returning from a long-term injury, Rennes might field teenager Adrien Truffert in his place this week.
Injured: Daniele Rugani, Nayef Aguerd
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Krasnodar vs Rennes Predicted XI
Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yevgeni Gorodov; Igor Smolkinov, Kaio Pantaleao, Alyaksandr Martynovich, Cristian Ramirez; Kristoffer Olsson, Yury Gazinskiy; Wanderson, Remy Cabella, Viktor Claesson; Marcus Berg
Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Gerzino Nyamsi, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Flavien Tait, Serhou Guirassy, Romain Del Castillo
Krasnodar vs Rennes Prediction
Rennes have been well below their best this season and cannot afford to slip up in this game. The likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Serhou Guirassy have shown glimpses of their talent this season and will need to take it up a notch in Russia on Wednesday.
Krasnodar have several problems to solve at the moment and have a massive point to prove going into this game. Both sides are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.
Prediction: Krasnodar 1-1 Rennes
Prediction: Krasnodar 1-1 Rennes