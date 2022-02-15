Kylian Mbappe has the chance to audition for future Real Madrid position as PSG face Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is a transfer story that everyone expects to happen at some point. Mbappe has often spoken highly of Los Blancos, and the Spanish side have also never hidden their admiration for the French star.

Last summer was supposed to be the moment when the player and club had their wishes but Paris Saint-Germain held firm, refusing to allow their prized asset to leave.

The Ligue 1 giants rejected a £137 million offer from Real Madrid and were prepared to see Mbappe spend the final 12 months of his contract in Paris.

On Tuesday, the two teams will renew hostilities again; this time not for Mbappe’s signature but for the right to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The audition begins

This is a game that will have several big players on the pitch, including Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, et al.

However, all the attention will be on Mbappe. The 23-year-old has been PSG's poster boy for the last five years and never relinquished that status even with Neymar's arrival.

Mbappe has outshone Messi too since his arrival from Barcelona last summer and is currently PSG's top scorer after netting 20 times in all competitions thus far.

On Tuesday, though, the French forward will begin his audition to become Real Madrid's poster boy as the Blancos step up their pursuit of his signature.

He's the only player allowed to score against Carlo Ancelotti’s side and still probably get a standing ovation from the Madridistas. For they know it's only a matter of time before he turns up at the Bernabeu in the famous white shirt.

Kylian Mbappe closer to Madrid move than ever

With six months left on Mbappe's contract, it is increasingly looking like he will join Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has remained very professional and always gives his all when he's on the pitch, but his refusal to extend his contract with PSG only points to one thing: He wants to move to Madrid.

"I haven't made my decision yet. The fact of playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things, I think," Kylian Mbappe said after PSG's win over Lille last week, as quoted by Euro Sport.

"Even if I'm now free to do what I want, I'm not going to talk to an opponent or do that type of thing. I am focused on beating Real Madrid and trying to make a difference. We'll see what happens after that."

Kylian Mbappe's conduct in the final six months of his contract has been that of respect and courtesy, but he's now closer to Real Madrid than ever.

It's only a matter of time now, irrespective of how Tuesday's Champions League game ends.

