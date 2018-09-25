Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kylian Mbappe dines out with Chelsea Players after FIFA's The Best Awards

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
788   //    25 Sep 2018, 17:20 IST

David Luiz posted this pic on his Instagram handle.
David Luiz posted this pic on his Instagram handle.

What's the News?

Last night saw Kylian Mbappe become the youngest player ever to be picked in the FIFPro World XI at the FIFA Best Awards 2018. The event which took place in London, also saw two new entries to the FIFA XI history books: Chelsea stars Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante. Following the event, Kylian Mbappe dined out with the two Chelsea players and Didier Drogba, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The FIFPro XI Trio accompanied by Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba dine out at a restaurant in London, called Babbo. Another interesting piece of trivia is that the restaurant is owned in partnership by David Luiz, Willian and Kennedy, who are Chelsea players too.

In case you didn't know...

This summer following France's World Cup win in Russia, there were rumours that PSG winger Kylian Mbappe was trying to convince Chelsea's N'Golo Kante to join PSG on a permanent deal.

But the attempts of Mbappe failed as Kante signed another long term deal with Chelsea, committing him to the Londoners until 2023. As part of the deal, Kante earns a whopping £230K per week salary at the club.

Kante's position was overhauled by new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, as he brought Napoli midfielder Jorginho in attempt to instill his tactics in the Chelsea team. Kante who used to play in a holding midfielder position up until last season, now plays in an advanced attacking midfield position under Sarri.

The heart of the matter

Drogba being a Chelsea legend is friends with both the Chelsea players, Hazard and Kante, especially because of his second spell at the club in 2014 when Chelsea won the Premier League title with Mourinho in-charge.

But it was interesting to see French Football's youth icon, Kylian Mbappe join in with the Chelsea stars following the awards gala.

When Belgium faced France in the semi-finals of the World Cup earlier this year, there was evidently a kind of light on-field relationship on display between Hazard and Mbappe, both of whom have been at the pinnacle of the football in recent years. Before the match, Hazard even complimented the young Frenchman and said that earlier the Frenchman used to watch him play, now he watches him play in return.

Take a look from the semi-final highlights between France and Belgium below:

What's next?

With Sarri under heavy criticism for not playing Kante in his usual position, leading to a draw in last week's Premier League clash with West Ham, it would be an interesting transfer saga if Mbappe is able to convince Kante to join PSG next summer.

With Adrien Rabiot preparing to leave PSG after his contract ends next summer, Kante would actually be an upgrade over Rabiot for the Ligue 1 Champions.

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy course from the ICAI.
