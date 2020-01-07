Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah are world's top three most valuable players, according to CIES Football Observatory

One of Football's most trusted analytical research bodies, CIES Observatory, has revealed the top three most expensive football players in the world right now with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe leading the charts, followed by Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

According to the latest study from CIES Football Observatory, Mbappe is valued at a staggering €265.2 million, while Sterling is valued at €223.7million. Mbappe and Sterling are the only two players who are valued in excess of €200 million.

Meanwhile, Salah comes in at the third position with his current valuation of €175.1million. Borussia Dortmund and England star Jadon Sancho is at fourth place in this list, with the 19-year-old valued at €168.9 million. Sancho is the only teenager to be valued in excess of €100 million which says a lot about his ability.

James Maddison is the highest valued midfielder

If you look at the list from a positional sense, Liverpool's Alisson Becker is the most expensive goalkeeper at the moment as he is valued at €87 million. Fellow Liverpool player Virgil Van Dijk (€93 million) is the most valuable central defender, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is the king of full-backs as his current valuation is €110 million.

As for midfielders, Leicester City star James Maddison is the highest-rated player with his valuation coming to €112.4 million. Manchester United are heavily linked with a summer move for the 23-year-old star, and if you look at Maddison's current valuation, the Red Devils will have to break their transfer record to sign the Leicester talisman.

Premier League is the home of world's most valuable players

It was revealed in the latest CIES study that there are at least two players worth more than €100 million in each of Europe's top five leagues.

Three in La Liga (Lionel Messi €125.5 million, Antoine Griezmann €123.6 million, and Joao Felix €100.6 million).

Two in Bundesliga (Jadon Sancho €168.9 million, Timo Werner €112 million)

Two in Serie A (Lautaro Martinez €115.7 million, Romelu Lukaku €100.2 million )

Two in Ligue 1 (Mbappe €265.2 million, Neymar €100.4 million)

However, there are 11 Premier League players who are valued in excess of €100 million: (Sterling €223.7 million, Salah €175.1 million, Sadio Mane €155.6 million, Harry Kane €150.5 million, Marcus Rashford €134.3 million, Gabriel Jesus €115.6 million, Maddison €112.4 million, Roberto Firmino €111.5 million, Alexander-Arnold €110.5 million, Richarlison €104 million, Tammy Abraham €103.1 million)

