Kylian Mbappe wants to focus on playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Alvaro Odriozola joins Bayern Munich on loan, and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 22nd January 2020

Jong Ching Yee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Zinedine Zidane spoke about transfers in his press conference

In his recent press conference, Zinedine Zidane addressed that Los Blancos are unlikely to make any more signings but anything could happen until the transfer window closes on January 31.

In the last 24 hours, Kylian Mbappe has distanced himself from the transfer rumors and Alvaro Odriozola's loan move to Bayern Munich has been made official. Here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding the club.

Kylian Mbappe reiterates desire to focus on current campaign with Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe wants to concentrate on the season with his club

In an interview with BBC, Kylian Mbappe addressed speculation regarding his future and explained that he wishes to concentrate on playing with Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season.

The French international commented:

"We are in January - it's the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it's not good for PSG."

"Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about [my future]."

In the buildup to the rumors surrounding Mbappe and Los Blancos, Zidane had praised the 21-year-old for being a player whom children look up to. However, the Real Madrid manager recently told the media that they are unlikely to sign anyone else in the January transfer window.

Alvaro Odriozola joins Bayern Munich on a six-month loan

Odriozola has signed for Bayern Munich on loan from Real Madrid

Alvaro Odriozola missed out on Tuesday's training session and Zidane had earlier confirmed that the defender could soon leave the club.

In his press conference, the 47-year-old told the media:

"He has an opportunity to leave, so let's wait and see."

Bayern Munich have since announced the arrival of Odriozola after the 24-year-old completed his medical. This season, the Spaniard has made only four appearances in La Liga and joining Bayern could provide the right-back more chances to play regular football.

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez could stay after being included in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey squad

Bale might stay on at Real Madrid after all

Rumors in Spain have linked Gareth Bale to a return to Tottenham Hotspur, but Zidane has picked the Welshman and James Rodriguez in the squad for the upcoming match against Unionistas de Salamanca.

Bale and Rodriguez missed out on the victory against Sevilla over the weekend but the manager clarified by saying that both were absent due to "small physical problems".

Including the two forwards in the squad could mean that both of them stand the chance of staying at Santiago Bernabeu until the end of this season. The Colombian's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2021 while Bale's contract will come to an end a year after Rodriguez's.

