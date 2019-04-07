La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 5 taking points

Barcelona posted a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga ,after goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi condemned Simeone's men to their fifth league defeat of the season.

The match lived up to its billing as a potential title decider, with both teams giving their all in a bid to get the much needed victory.

Atletico Madrid came into the match hoping to get a first league victory over Barca in seven years, to boost their fledgling hopes in the league, but the defeat means that they have no hope of winning any other trophy this season.

For their part, the Catalans can turn their attention to the Champions League where they face off against Manchester United as they continue their quest for a third treble.

The win pushed the Blaugranas 11 points clear atop the standings on the La Liga table and with just seven matches left, they are all but certain to retain the title.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five talking points from the enthralling fixture.

#5 Diego Costa's moment of madness

Diego Costa received a red card in the match

Diego Costa has long built a reputation of being a hothead, who makes as much negative headlines as he does for positive displays on the field.

The 30-year-old has a rap-sheet that encompasses all misdemeanours from public clashes with opponents to in-house fighting with teammates and coaches and as such, Costa represents something of an enigma with a short fuse with whom you can't be sure of what to expect.

Every time the Spanish international steps out on the field, there is always the tendency of him flaring up at opponents, and this poor trait came to the fore in the clash against Barcelona.

For the first 27 minutes of the fixture, Atleti gave as good as they got, pushing Barcelona all the way and showing their intent in claiming all three points. That was until a moment of madness by Diego Costa threatened to undo all their work.

A tackle by Sergi Roberto on Costa was waved away by the referee, and in shocking scenes, the former Chelsea man rose in absolute fury to challenge the referee, leading to the issuance of a straight red card which meant that the Rojiblancos had to play for the last hour of the match a man down.

Atletico Madrid took a massive gamble in bringing Diego Costa back to Spain after he fell out with Antonio Conte at Chelsea, and so far, this is a risk which has not paid off. With just two goals scored all season, Simeone would need his striker to start doing the duty which he was signed for rather than grabbing negative headlines.

