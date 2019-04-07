×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 5 taking points 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
497   //    07 Apr 2019, 05:22 IST

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona posted a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga ,after goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi condemned Simeone's men to their fifth league defeat of the season.

The match lived up to its billing as a potential title decider, with both teams giving their all in a bid to get the much needed victory.

Atletico Madrid came into the match hoping to get a first league victory over Barca in seven years, to boost their fledgling hopes in the league, but the defeat means that they have no hope of winning any other trophy this season.

For their part, the Catalans can turn their attention to the Champions League where they face off against Manchester United as they continue their quest for a third treble.

The win pushed the Blaugranas 11 points clear atop the standings on the La Liga table and with just seven matches left, they are all but certain to retain the title.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five talking points from the enthralling fixture.

#5 Diego Costa's moment of madness

Diego Costa received a red card in the match
Diego Costa received a red card in the match

Diego Costa has long built a reputation of being a hothead, who makes as much negative headlines as he does for positive displays on the field.

The 30-year-old has a rap-sheet that encompasses all misdemeanours from public clashes with opponents to in-house fighting with teammates and coaches and as such, Costa represents something of an enigma with a short fuse with whom you can't be sure of what to expect.

Advertisement

Every time the Spanish international steps out on the field, there is always the tendency of him flaring up at opponents, and this poor trait came to the fore in the clash against Barcelona.

For the first 27 minutes of the fixture, Atleti gave as good as they got, pushing Barcelona all the way and showing their intent in claiming all three points. That was until a moment of madness by Diego Costa threatened to undo all their work.

A tackle by Sergi Roberto on Costa was waved away by the referee, and in shocking scenes, the former Chelsea man rose in absolute fury to challenge the referee, leading to the issuance of a straight red card which meant that the Rojiblancos had to play for the last hour of the match a man down.

Atletico Madrid took a massive gamble in bringing Diego Costa back to Spain after he fell out with Antonio Conte at Chelsea, and so far, this is a risk which has not paid off. With just two goals scored all season, Simeone would need his striker to start doing the duty which he was signed for rather than grabbing negative headlines.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Lionel Messi Jan Oblak Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
La Liga 2018/2019 - 4 reasons why Barcelona should be wary of Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 5 best goalkeepers in the league
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Key Atletico Striker Ruled Out For La Liga Clash
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: “We don’t fear Messi”- claims Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid: Five Players who could decide the game
RELATED STORY
The 5 best attackers in the La Liga this season
RELATED STORY
5 best midfielders in the La Liga this season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 3 Crucial things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us