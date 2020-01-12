Xavi to respond to Barcelona's offer today, Blaugrana want to sign Luis Suarez replacement this month and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 12th January 2020

Xavi is set to be announced as Barcelona manager in coming days.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news roundup for the day! In the past two days, club legend Xavi's potential return to the Catalan club in the role of the manager has dominated the rumour mill.

The other big news is Barca's search for an immediate replacement for striker Luis Suarez who is set to undergo knee surgery this week.

So, here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the La Liga leaders today.

Xavi to decide today if he wants to accept Barcelona manager's role immediately

Xavi plans to give Barcelona a definitive response on accepting the role of first-team manager in the coming hours, after the club gave him until Sunday to consider their offer, as per Sport.

As per another report, it is understood that he has already decided his future and that the 39-year-old will be the next man in the Camp Nou dugout at the end of the season, if not in the coming days.

A Barcelona delegation consisting of sporting director Eric Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau will meet with Xavi again today, with the sole objective of convincing the former captain of returning to the Camp Nou and accept the responsibilities of the manager immediately.

With all this speculation around him, Xavi himself reiterated yesterday that it was his dream to coach his boyhood club. He said:

"I cannot hide it's my dream to coach Barcelona, I've said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I support Barcelona from the bottom of my heart."

They now hope to close an agreement with Xavi and to simultaneously sack Ernesto Valverde, who has drawn a lot of criticism this term and whose future has been thrown into doubt following the Spanish Supercopa defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona consider signing a replacement for Suarez

Luis Suarez faces at least six weeks on the sidelines.

With Luis Suarez set to have knee surgery later today, Barcelona are looking at the possibility of bringing in another striker during the January transfer window, per Marca.

The club confirmed yesterday that the Uruguayan will undergo an operation on his right knee. He is expected to be out for six weeks following the surgery, though the club will release a statement later today, post the surgery.

He has scored 11 times in the league and is also the leading assist provider in La Liga with seven. Though no players have been shortlisted as of now, a meeting is set to take place next week on the matter.

Bayern Munich want Semedo in the summer

Nelson Semedo

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have appeared as a surprise contender for Barca's surplus defender Nelson Semedo, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Though a host of Premier League clubs are said to be heavily interested in the €55 million rated star, the Bavarians are also seriously considering plotting a summer move for the Portuguese right-back.

He was thought of being untouchable at the club until the previous season, but now is termed as surplus to requirements owing to recent developments.

At the outset of the season, he was ruled out of action for five weeks, and as a consequence, he lost his place to Sergi Roberto, who has been very impressive at right-back. It is understood that his agent Jorge Mendes has already agreed with the club management to facilitate a move away from the club next summer.

