Neymar asks Messi and other Barcelona players about Setien, Juventus planning swap deal involving Blaugrana youngster and more: Barcelona transfer news roundup, 20th January 2020

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Neymar remains continuously linked with a return to the Camp Nou.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news and rumours roundup. With just 11 days left for the window to slam shut, we can only expect a rise in the quantity of the rumours surrounding the Catalan giants in the coming days.

In today's edition we bring you the updates on Neymar's interest in Barcelona's new manager's tactics, the latest on Juventus and Barcelona's swap deal and more.

Neymar quizzes Messi and co. on Setien's tactics

Will Neymar rejoin Barcelona in the summer?

Neymar has made inquiries about new Barcelona manager Quique Setién, especially about his tactics, to his former teammates including captain Lionel Messi, as per Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

The report claims that the arrival of a new manager at the club prompted the 27-year-old to ask Messi about his first impressions of the coach on Whatsapp and it is understood that the response Neymar got was very positive.

Juventus and Barcelona in talks over a possible swap deal

Juventus director Paratici says a swap deal with Barcelona is possible this month.

Fabio Paratici, sports director of Juventus, recently confirmed in a statement to Sky Sports that negotiations with Barcelona over a swap deal involving Juve's Matheus Pereira for a Blaugrana youngster, reported to be Alejandro Marques, are currently underway, as per Football Italia.

Though a swap deal involving midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Juve forward Federico Bernardeschi was heavily reported yesterday, Paratici made it clear that the Serie A giants are not interested in Rakitic at the moment. He told reporters:

“The Rakitic-Bernardeschi idea was floated over the summer as part of a general discussion about players, but there was never concrete interest from either side.”

Advertisement

At the same time, he said that the club would very much welcome the opportunity to sign a Barcelona B forward with characteristics suited to Italian football and offer Pereira for him, as they believe the midfielder will flourish at the Camp Nou. He continued:

“We are talking to Barcelona for two very promising young players, Matheus Pereira who has a very technical, Brazilian style of football who needs a different environment to truly give his best."

“We’ve identified a more Italian-style hitman in the Barcelona squad, so it makes sense for all concerned."

Barca's top target Dani Olmo continues to attract attention from elsewhere

Barcelona are falling behind in the race to sign Olmo.

According to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers have also joined the race to sign wantaway Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo.

The Spanish international was linked with the Wolves in the summer and now, with the transfer window active again, they want to sign him as soon as possible.

Barcelona, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are the clubs heavily linked with him currently, though a host of English sides including Leicester City and Tottenham could join the race before the end of the month.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window