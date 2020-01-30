Barcelona preparing a last-ditch bid for Chelsea winger, Blaugrana consider swoop for new Ronaldo and more: Barcelona Transfer News round-up, 30th January 2020

Barcelona weighing up a move for Willian before Friday.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news and gossip round-up. With only two days left before the January transfer window shuts for good, it is clear that signing a reinforcement in the attacking department remains the club's top priority.

We could see an uptick in the rumours linking a lot of strikers to the Camp Nou in the next 48 hours. Well, in today's edition we bring you to the latest news and developments on Barca's interest in Chelsea's Willian, their approach for Braga's 'new Ronaldo' and more.

Barca plotting £20 million swoop for Willian

Barça are said to be Willian's long-time admirers.

Barcelona will try to make a last-ditch bid to sign Willian from Chelsea in the next two days, according to Sky Sports.

It is interesting to note that the Catalans had a £55 million bid rejected the Premier League club in 2018, but with the Brazilian now in the final six months of his contract, they believe they stand a good chance to get their man.

Though he could be available for free in the summer, Barça want to beat his other suitors by signing him this month, while also getting a proven attacking talent in their ranks to fill in the void left by Luis Suárez's injury.

It is understood that the club will have to pay up at least £20 million to get Chelsea's attention, who might not want to lose their veteran winger this late in the window.

Barça in for signing 'new Ronaldo' this month

Portuguese sports daily Record claims that Barcelona have their sights on talented Braga attacker Francisco Trincao, often dubbed as the 'new Ronaldo' by the Portuguese media.

Though mainly deployed as a right-winger, the 20-year-old possesses the ability to play anywhere across the forward line.

As per the report, Barcelona's search for Suárez's replacement led them to the player and they are considering launching a £17 million bid for the player, who could prove to be a very valuable asset in long term.

Phillipe Coutinho to stay at Bayern for the rest of the season, Barcelona rubbishes reports suggesting that his loan tenure will be cut short

Barcelona have no plans to bring back Coutinho this month

Barcelona have no intention of bringing Philippe Coutinho back from a season-long loan spell at Bayern Munich just yet, with a club spokesman branding reports suggesting the same to be untrue, according to Goal.

Though it is understood that the La Liga side are planning to offload the Brazilian in the summer, as of now he will honour his agreement and stay with the German giants.

A club spokesperson told Goal that Coutinho will stay at the Allianz Arena for the remainder of the season. He said:

“As agreed, the player stays in Munich for at least the rest of the season. Everything else is made up.”

Barcelona willing to offload Rakitić this month, with Juventus interested

Barcelona are still open to the idea of selling midfielder Ivan Rakitić this month, though only an offer from a big club would be able to entice him, reports SPORT.

The Croatian had indicated that he is not considering leaving the club at the moment, but the club believes that an offer from a club like Juventus can force him to reconsider.

The Serie A giants had shown interest in signing him, while Inter Milan and Manchester United are also reportedly interested.

The future of Emre Can holds the key the move because if Juve can sell the German midfielder, most probably to Borussia Dortmund, it would open a door for Rakitić.

