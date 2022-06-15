La Liga file complaint against PSG and Manchester City for potential FFP breach involving deals for Haaland and Mbappe

La Liga have filed a complaint to UEFA against PSG and Manchester City over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

According to Reuters, the Spanish top division have claimed that they would take "further legal action to the European Union, France and Switzerland" judicial systems, as the league claims that "these clubs are continually breaching the current [financial] regulations".

Sky Sports claimed in February that the Premier league champions have spent £826.6 million on transfer fees over the past decade, with PSG spending £790.4 million.

City broke the British transfer record last summer by signing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish for £100 million, before confirming the signing of Erling Haaland earlier this month.

La Liga also claimed it was "contemplating expanding that complaint" against City due to "new data" that has come to light.

The statement did not specifiy any details, but Haaland signed from Borussia Dortmund on a contract that reportedly could cost them over €300 million when his salary, agent fees and bonuses are included.

La Liga follow up previous complaints against PSG and Manchester City

The Liga president Javier Tebas was left furious last month when Kylian Mbappe decided to remain with PSG, despite appearing to be on the brink of joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

In a strongly-worded statement, Tebas claimed the organisation would take legal action against the Parisians, as the 23-year-old's new contract "attacks the economic stability" of European football.

Per Reuters, La Liga stated at the time:

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros ($232.32 million) after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons, with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement."

According to The Sun, Mbappe will earn more than £500 million over the course of his three-year contract at the Qatari-owned club.

La Liga had previously filed complaints against the two mega-rich clubs in 2017 and 2018. It had also formally complained over an alleged breach of FFP rules which led to sanctions by UEFA, including expulsions from the Champions League.

However, City and PSG lodged appeals with the Court of Arbitration for Sport who ruled in the two clubs' favour, with the pair receiving heavy fines instead.

