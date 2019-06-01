Barcelona hijack Real Madrid target for €30M, Los Blancos make shock bid for Man Utd target and more La Liga news: 1 June 2019

Lionel Messi misses Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is something we have never seen before in the history of football. The two have been going head-to-head for the top honours for the last decade and had a duopoly on the Ballon d'Or before Luka Modric finally broke it last year.

The Argentine and his 'rival', Ronaldo were the ones in the running for the Golden Boot in La Liga as well. Barring the 2015/16 season where Luis Suarez ran away with the Pichichi trophy, Ronaldo and Messi had won it in each of the last 10 seasons.

Talking to Fox Sports Argentina, Messi confirmed that he misses Ronaldo in La Liga. The Portuguese star left Real Madrid to join Juventus last summer and has won the league in Italy.

Messi said:

“Of course I miss Ronaldo, he made Real Madrid stronger. I said that they were going to feel the exit of Cristiano, as it would have happened to any team. A few people got angry but it's a reality, he scored 50 goals per season for them and it was a key factor in their success. The whole league misses him now.”

“It was good for us both, we always wanted to improve ourselves. We did not have much of a relationship. We knew each other only from matches and at award ceremonies, but we always had good vibes and often talk too.”

This statement from Messi comes just months after Ronaldo challenged him to move to Italy and try a different league. He said:

“For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge. However, if he is happy there, I respect him. He is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy.”

