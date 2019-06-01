×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona hijack Real Madrid target for €30M, Los Blancos make shock bid for Man Utd target and more La Liga news: 1 June 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.62K   //    01 Jun 2019, 21:20 IST

Image result for messi ronaldo

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Lionel Messi misses Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is something we have never seen before in the history of football. The two have been going head-to-head for the top honours for the last decade and had a duopoly on the Ballon d'Or before Luka Modric finally broke it last year.

The Argentine and his 'rival', Ronaldo were the ones in the running for the Golden Boot in La Liga as well. Barring the 2015/16 season where Luis Suarez ran away with the Pichichi trophy, Ronaldo and Messi had won it in each of the last 10 seasons.

Talking to Fox Sports Argentina, Messi confirmed that he misses Ronaldo in La Liga. The Portuguese star left Real Madrid to join Juventus last summer and has won the league in Italy.

Messi said:

“Of course I miss Ronaldo, he made Real Madrid stronger. I said that they were going to feel the exit of Cristiano, as it would have happened to any team. A few people got angry but it's a reality, he scored 50 goals per season for them and it was a key factor in their success. The whole league misses him now.”
“It was good for us both, we always wanted to improve ourselves. We did not have much of a relationship. We knew each other only from matches and at award ceremonies, but we always had good vibes and often talk too.”

This statement from Messi comes just months after Ronaldo challenged him to move to Italy and try a different league. He said:

“For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge. However, if he is happy there, I respect him. He is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Advertisement
Real Madrid to announce 2 signings next week, Los Blancos target desperate to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make stunning Coutinho + cash bid, Real Madrid make record bid to sign defender and more La Liga news: 29 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer Rumours: Los Blancos make shock bid for Barca and United target
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: The unwanted records set by Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi picks Barcelona's next manager, Real Madrid make stunning move for €65M defender and more La Liga news: 30 May, 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Real Madrid's top target, Los Blancos decide Solari's replacement and more LaLiga news: 3 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid plan 5 Galactico signings, and more LaLiga news: 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea & Barcelona target offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona star to leave next week and more LaLiga news: 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich star, Real Madrid's stunning offer for Neymar revealed and more LaLiga news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: "I suppose that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure had an influence", claims Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us