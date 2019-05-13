Barcelona legend set to replace Valverde, Real Madrid to announce major signing in 2 weeks and more La Liga news: 13 May 2019

Zidane on Bale, Marcelo and Brahim Diaz's future

Real Madrid are set for a squad overhaul in the summer and it looks like Zidane has already made a few decisions. The manager was asked about the future of Bale, Marcelo and Diaz at the club after their match against Real Sociedad and the Frenchman made things clear.

The former Tottenham man was left out of the squad for the match and rumours suggest that he will be sold in the summer. When asked if the rumours are true, Zidane said:

“It's very clear what I've done this weekend, we'll see what I do next week and what happens next year. I do not know [about what happens next], we'll see if he'll be in the squad next week but he is fine physically.”

On Marcelo's future at the club, Zidane said:

“Marcelo? He is one of this team anyway, he is an important and critical player for us and I want to recover the best version of Marcelo and little by little we will recover this.”

And finally on Brahim Diaz:

“Brahim Diaz? He has played well, he is young and very talented, we will see what happens with his involvement but right now he has minutes and is taking advantage.”

And finally, on the 3-1 loss at Real Sociedad, Zidane said:

“The match? I liked the start of the game, we scored but after the goal which VAR cancelled it took four or five minutes and then it became another game. Then they scored a goal, it's a shame because we made a good match and even with ten we were able to score, but now it is better finish the season as soon as possible.”

