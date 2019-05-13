×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona legend set to replace Valverde, Real Madrid to announce major signing in 2 weeks and more La Liga news: 13 May 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
5.24K   //    13 May 2019, 23:14 IST

Latest LaLiga News In One Place
Latest LaLiga News In One Place

All the top LaLiga news in one place!

Zidane on Bale, Marcelo and Brahim Diaz's future

Real Madrid are set for a squad overhaul in the summer and it looks like Zidane has already made a few decisions. The manager was asked about the future of Bale, Marcelo and Diaz at the club after their match against Real Sociedad and the Frenchman made things clear.

The former Tottenham man was left out of the squad for the match and rumours suggest that he will be sold in the summer. When asked if the rumours are true, Zidane said:

“It's very clear what I've done this weekend, we'll see what I do next week and what happens next year. I do not know [about what happens next], we'll see if he'll be in the squad next week but he is fine physically.”

On Marcelo's future at the club, Zidane said:

“Marcelo? He is one of this team anyway, he is an important and critical player for us and I want to recover the best version of Marcelo and little by little we will recover this.”

And finally on Brahim Diaz:

“Brahim Diaz? He has played well, he is young and very talented, we will see what happens with his involvement but right now he has minutes and is taking advantage.”

And finally, on the 3-1 loss at Real Sociedad, Zidane said:

“The match? I liked the start of the game, we scored but after the goal which VAR cancelled it took four or five minutes and then it became another game. Then they scored a goal, it's a shame because we made a good match and even with ten we were able to score, but now it is better finish the season as soon as possible.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Eden Hazard Gareth Bale Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Advertisement
Barcelona news: Catalan giants rest 10 starlets against Huesca, Blaugrana set to battle with Real Madrid for Portuguese prodigy and more-April 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree stunning '€80M + Gareth Bale' deal, Barcelona identify Ernesto Valverde's replacement and more LaLiga news: 4 March 2019
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: Barcelona enroute to finish the league with biggest point difference against Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news Roundup: Messi reaches new milestone, Prime target could join Real Madrid and more- 24 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star regrets not joining Barcelona, Sergio Ramos' €80M replacement found and more La Liga news: 25 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi asks Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar, Zidane to sell 2 Real Madrid starters in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reports: Madrid scout Barcelona target, Zidane says 'yes' to 24-year-old forward and more – April 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star agrees deal to leave Camp Nou, Real Madrid eye stunning move for Chelsea target and more LaLiga news: 26 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Catalan giants set to offer a five-year deal to De Ligt, Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Japanese sensation and more - April 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona agree terms with Real Madrid & Chelsea target, Blancos close to signing £44M star and more LaLiga news: 19 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us