Real Madrid to announce 2 signings next week, Los Blancos target desperate to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 31 May 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 3.17K // 31 May 2019, 21:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Valencia eye Real Madrid and Barcelona players

Valencia have secured Champions League football for next season and are looking to sign players who can help them do well in the top European competition. The Spanish side are not just looking for players who can improve their team but also for the ones with LaLiga experience.

According to AS, Valencia are interested in signing Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid. The striker was signed as someone who could give proper competition to Karim Benzema but failed to impress last season. Reports suggest that Zidane is ready to sell him and hand the #7 jersey to a 'top star' he is keen on signing.

The Dominican forward suffered multiple injuries last season and netted just two goals in all competitions. Madrid are not impressed with him and are ready to sell him just a year after re-signing him from Lyon.

Meanwhile, Cadena Cope report that Valencia are also looking to sign a goalkeeper to give competition to Norberto Murara Neto. The Brazilian has been decent in front of goal but Los Che want to take advantage of Cillessen's situation at Camp Nou and sign him up this summer.

Cillessen is a target for Benfica right now and the Portuguese club were in talks with Barcelona as well. However, reports suggest that the talks have ended as the two sides were miles apart regarding the price.

The former Ajax star confirmed that Barcelona were pricing him away from a move from Camp Nou. The Dutchman said Barca are looking for €60 million while Benfica offered €15 million – 1/4 of the asking price.

Valencia are reportedly ready to wait until the end of the summer transfer window to sign both the players.

1 / 5 NEXT