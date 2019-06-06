×
Real Madrid agree €75M deal for Manchester United target, €180M superstar wants to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 6 June 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
5.98K   //    06 Jun 2019, 21:49 IST

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

De Ligt's future is a 'secret'

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the hottest properties in football right now and all the top clubs in the world want him. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City have all shown interest while PSG are also reportedly keen on him.

The Ajax captain is all set to leave the club this summer but has not yet revealed which club he is set to join. Ronald Koeman, the Dutch national team manager, has revealed that he has spoken to the defender but isn't going to name the club.

Speaking to the media ahead of The Netherlands' match against England in the UEFA Nations League, he said:

“I have spoken with Matthijs a week ago about his future and it is secret. What I say to young people who are thinking of taking a step is that the most important thing is to continue playing, to have minutes to develop their football, and where they play is also important, but that they must choose well with their family, his agent, the environment that surrounds him.”
“He is only a 19-year-old and has to make a good decision, he must choose well where to play next season so that he is able to keep growing, it seems that he has the experience of someone who is 25. It was great news that he played in the Champions League and that he did it at the highest level, that makes him grow.”
“He can improve because he is a great professional, he does extra work on his own. He can improve, of course, but he is already a great player and will be even better over the years. It is important for him to choose a great club because it deserves it.”
