Real Madrid agree £63M deal with Premier League side, Barcelona hold talks with Bayern Munich target and more La Liga news – 4th January 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 2.00K // 04 Jan 2019, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Real Madrid handed Eriksen boost

Real Madrid have been handed a major boost in their quest to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham. The Danish star has been linked with the Spanish giants as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Eriksen is in constant contract talks with Spurs but is far from agreeing a new deal. “I'm not a person that suffers too much in this sort of situation,” said Pochettino in his press conference on Thursday ahead of their FA Cup clash vs Tranmere.

“Football is dynamic; it's about interests the manager sometimes can't manage. Of course, Christian Eriksen is so important for us. As a manager, you would like to have this type of player with you, but in the end, it's a negotiation,” added the manager.

Pochettino hinted that the midfielder might not be staying at the club and said, “It would be fantastic if Christian commits with the club for a long time. If not, it's his right to do what he wants to do. He is happy here, he is showing his commitment. Then, what is going to happen between him and the club is not only in our hands,”

Messi not on par with Maradona or Pele, says Zico

Lionel Messi has been labelled as the greatest player of all time by a lot of people around the world but Brazilian legend Zico does not agree. Zico believes that Diego Maradona and Pele are still a level above the Barcelona star.

“Messi is close to Maradona. That means, in my opinion, he can’t be compared to Pelé. I still consider Maradona in front of Messi. With Pelé, no. Pelé has all the qualities and characteristics that a football player has to have,” said Zico.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement