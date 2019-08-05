×
La Liga: Reviewing FC Barcelona's transfer activity

Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    05 Aug 2019, 20:31 IST

[All transfer figures are from Transfermarkt's Barcelona page]

FC Barcelona beal Arsenal during yesterday's pre-season friendly.
FC Barcelona beal Arsenal during yesterday's pre-season friendly.

FC Barcelona had a very mixed 2018-19 season. Many of their supporters - the Blaugranes - have shown their discontent with the club's poor performances in important games and competitions.

Surprisingly, Barcelona managed to win two trophies last season: La Liga, where they came first by a solid 11-point margin, and the Supercopa de Espana. They were semi-finalists in the UEFA Champions League, where a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool crushed their hopes of winning Europe's most coveted trophy. They did get to the finals of the Copa del Rey, but they failed to make it count, losing 2-1 to Valencia.

While winning two trophies out of a possible four is a world-class achievement in any realm, Barca failed to reach the expectations of the media and the fans. Getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals was heartbreaking for the Blaugranes and simply should not have happened. The Spanish giants were three goals up in the first leg, and no world-class team would throw away such a lead, and concede four goals in the second leg.

So Barca may have won trophies yet again, but when they failed, they did so at the worst possible times, in the worst possible way. It isn't shocking, then, that President Josep Bartomeu had to publicly stand behind head coach Ernesto Valverde, whom the fans had already laid much of the blame on.

Barca went into this transfer season with a plan to rebuild the squad effectively and efficiently for the next season. The board of directors and the manager know that they must exceed expectations next season, and the two-month transfer window has allowed them to build towards that.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what the Blaugrana have done in this transfer window.

#4 Goalkeepers

FC Barcelona Unveil New Player Norberto Murara 'Neto'
FC Barcelona Unveil New Player Norberto Murara 'Neto'

Barcelona made the decision to bring in Neto Murara from Valencia, paying a fee of €26 million to make the transfer happen. Only two years ago, Juventus sold Neto to Valencia for only €7 million, making this a solid investment for Los Ches. He managed ten clean sheets in 34 league appearances, helping the club to a fourth-place finish. While he may be the second choice to Barca's number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the Blaugranes will look forward to see their new man in action between the sticks.

Jasper Cillessen went in the opposite direction, leaving Camp Nou for Valencia. Having brought him in for €35 million, 30-year-old Cillessen can be assured of more game time and certainly more Champions League appearances.

25-year-old Adrian Ortola joined Barcelona in 2013 but has gone on loans ever since. His last foray for game time was at Deportivo La Coruna, and Barca chose not to renew his contract, releasing him instead. He will now take his chances at second-tier club CD Tenerife.

