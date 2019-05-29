×
La Liga Rumours: Atletico Madrid prepare bid for PSG star to replace the departing Antoine Griezmann

rossbennellick
Rumors
95   //    29 May 2019, 09:20 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

According to reports, La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are planning to bring in Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to replace the outgoing Antoine Griezmann during the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Cavani has been one of Europe's most prolific strikers for over a decade now, and despite missing large parts of PSG's Ligue 1 campaign with a series of hamstring injuries, the Uruguayan still managed to bag 18 goals and six assists in 21 league appearances for the French champions this season.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Cavani is keen to leave Paris and finds the potential link up with fellow South American Diego Simeone, the Atletico Madrid manager, at the Wanda Metropolitano to be extremely tempting.

According to the same report, the club feel that Costa is fast becoming a spent force in La Liga and assuming they can ship him off this summer, the goalscoring burden for the Spanish giants will fall on Cavani next season, with Griezmann already stating that he will leave this summer. The 32-year-old, who is contracted with PSG until 2020, joined the French giants from Napoli in the summer of 2013. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with showing interest in the striker.

What's next?

There isn't likely to be much movement on this deal until Griezmann and Costa depart the Spanish capital, so Los Rojiblancos supporters may need to be patient for a while longer yet. But it's certainly an exciting piece of news for a fanbase, who are seeing a number of their stars leave the club this summer.

Will El Matador be clad in the white and red of Atletico Madrid come the start of next season's La Liga Campaign? Have your say in the comments section below:

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Edinson Cavani Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
